The Times (UK) Review of The Kaiju Preservation Society

The entire review is here (subscription required), but for those of you without subscriptions, just know that the review calls the novel “an escapist delight” and also that it may be the most “purely entertaining” book that I’ve written. Which, you know, was exactly what I was aiming for. I’m happy they liked it.

Also, if you’re in the UK, Tor UK has a pre-order page up here.

— JS