The Times (UK) Review of The Kaiju Preservation Society

The entire review is here (subscription required), but for those of you without subscriptions, just know that the review calls the novel “an escapist delight” and also that it may be the most “purely entertaining” book that I’ve written. Which, you know, was exactly what I was aiming for. I’m happy they liked it.

Also, if you’re in the UK, Tor UK has a pre-order page up here.

— JS

  2. If it’s what they’re going to use I do like cover for the UK edition but I still think I much prefer the one you’ve used in previous postings, the one with the blood-splattered ID and lanyard.

    Congratulations on another splendid work of art!

