I’m Prepping For an Interview Right Now, So Here, Listen to Some Foo Fighters Pretending to Be a Death Metal Band
Posted on February 16, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
It’s related to their upcoming horror film Studio 666, as I understand it. The movie looks terrible, but hopefully the fun, cheesy kind of terrible that will be enjoyable to watch. We’ll find out soon! In the meantime, enjoy this, it’s crispy.
— JS
This reminds me of Dave Grohl’s Probot side project from years ago, which is also great fun to listen to.