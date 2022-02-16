I’m Prepping For an Interview Right Now, So Here, Listen to Some Foo Fighters Pretending to Be a Death Metal Band

Posted on February 16, 2022

It’s related to their upcoming horror film Studio 666, as I understand it. The movie looks terrible, but hopefully the fun, cheesy kind of terrible that will be enjoyable to watch. We’ll find out soon! In the meantime, enjoy this, it’s crispy.

— JS

