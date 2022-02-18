New Book and ARCs, 2/18/22
Posted on February 18, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
You like the sort of person who would enjoy a big ol’ stack of new books and ARCs, so: Here’s a stack for you! What here looks like just the thing to make you set aside your weekend plans and just read? Share in the comments.
I’m continually fascinated by the number of “new” books that are nothing of the sort.
If you haven’t read “Seveneves” yet, I certainly recommend it. Actually kind of “normal” for a Stephenson book, although I like them all.