Oh No, He Said, Wringing His Hands, Where Are All the Men in Science Fiction?!?
Posted on February 19, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 23 Comments
I don’t know if you knew this, but in certain quarters of the Internet, it is currently the fashion to suggest that men are being squeezed out of mainstream science fiction and fantasy, as it is being overrun by all the people who are not men, writing stuff that men certainly would never read because the man quotient in it is too low (or something).
Well, I am a man, and I write science fiction and fantasy, and I was curious if indeed I and other dudes like me, being men and all, were currently in the process of being squeezed out the genre. I figured a good place to start would be my own publisher, Tor Books. As it happens, I have access to the Tor Books catalogue for 2022, detailing the titles that it is publishing in hardcover and in trade paperback. The hardcovers are all new releases, while the trade paperbacks are either new releases of re-releases of titles previously in hardcover. Because Tom Doherty Associates has several imprints (aside from Tor, there’s Forge, TorDotCom, Nightfire, Tor Teen and Starscape), I decided to focus specifically on Tor Books, i.e., the imprint my work is published with (save for one novella at TorDotCom).
For the purposes of this exercise, I will be counting authors (as opposed to editors) and if an author appears twice — as several do, because they are either releasing two new books in 2022 or (more usually) one new book and one reissue of the previous hardcover into trade paperback — I’ll count them only once. I’m also not counting editors, no matter how large their name is on the cover (sorry). If a book has more than one author, I’ll count them both. Also, and finally, this analysis comes from the Tor catalogues I found on Edelweiss; it’s possible there will be late additions/subtractions and that I might have missed a few titles here and there. But I did try to be careful and also made sure to double-check publicly-presenting genders when I was in doubt.
So for 2022, I counted 38 male authors with work coming out from Tor Books (alongside 31 authors who are women or non-binary/genderfluid). These male authors include debut authors, current bestsellers, genre stalwarts, beloved authors, authors lost to time but being reintroduced, and authors expanding on the worlds that others originated. There’s fantasy, science fiction, alternate histories and the stuff that slides in-between the usual categorizations.
It’s a pretty good range of (male) authors, presenting a pretty good range of material! One might say, with literally dozens of books across several subgenres, that there might be something for everyone there. And that’s just a single imprint of a single publisher — albeit the imprint and publisher that so many of the folks wringing their hands about the state of men in SFF like to single out as being at the forefront of stomping men out of the genre. However, the numbers, at least, do not seem to support this argument.
Where are the men in (mainstream) science fiction and fantasy? They are, literally, right in front of y’all, and have been all this time. What has changed, I suppose, is that the genre is now wider than it used to be, and that it’s not just men (and not just white men), or at the very least, not just mostly white dudes with a sprinkling of others. This is not suggest there’s not still work to be done expanding the genre even further. But it’s a more diverse genre than it used to be, and in my opinion, better for it.
So, yeah, if you see someone out there complaining that they can’t find work from men in the SFF genre, remember that there are literally dozens of dudes putting out books this very year, from a single imprint, from a single publisher. I would be very surprised if Tor’s output here is notably unusual for for the genre; other mainstream SFF publishers seem likely to me to have more than a smattering of men among their authors.
Maybe if the people complaining can’t find them, it’s because they’re not bothering to look all that hard. Try a bookstore or a library, folks. These titles, and authors, will be there, waiting for you.
— JS
Also, for the avoidance of doubt, if you’re a dude and you only read fiction from men (SFF or otherwise), you’re a fool, and you’re missing out on some very excellent work.
Curious to know if the main characters in these new books are men or women? Is there a trend here?
Or should we be concerned with the gender of the main characters in a book?
Some of these guys’ work is such as to remind me of the slogan of my youth:
“Men of quality are not threatened by
Women’s equality.”
The corollary may be left as an exercise for the student.
@RickH That would be a deeper dive, that would take more time and more than the list of titles and the authors.
However, it’s highly likely that the main characters are at least at the 38 to 31 ratio found in authors.
I just popped over to Baen’s website and took a quick look at their author list. Lots and lots of men Also many women and very possibly other genders. I didn’t try to count or figure out proportions. Just wanted to add some more data to reassure the pearl clutchers that the men have not disappeared from SFF.
And I note that another one of my favorite authors (John S is also of course a favorite!) is Lois McMaster Bujold, who is an amazing woman. She first published the early books of the Vorkosigan series in 1986 (36 years ago) and portrays men terrifically! Surprise! Great authors can portray great characters of either gender.
This seems like an even more ridiculous claim than most from the He-Men Sci Fi Fans club. I mean, something subjective like “No one’s writing the good kind of science fiction anymore!” can get some traction because there’s plenty of room for debate and disagreement. But “There aren’t enough men?” We can all count, guys, and count guys for that matter.
Diversity scares some people.
Perhaps it is only Real Men™ who who write Real Manly Fiction who are being forced out. They are so few, so rare and precious we might not even notice, deceived by the mere quantity of excellent SFF being published by many other authors.
I have seen more female characters in Sci-Fi books lately, but why would this be a problem? It is more like parity or real life. One would expect that in the future the sexes and the races will be better distributed.
Maybe it is the guys playing victim (because all main characters should be men) that are the problem?
To paraphrase the first X-Men movie:
“How will you find them?”
“The old-fashioned way: I’ll LOOK.”
When you’re used to being the only thing, equality feels like discrimination. Or just getting closer to equality! Since obviously not there yet.
Silly John, bringing facts to an emotion fight. Of course there is not any actual disappearance of male writers. That fact doesn’t matter to those people. What matters is finding ways to continually power the grievance engine.
Over the past few years this old white dude has made it a point to read more non-white-dude science fiction, and reading it feels like science fiction used to feel! The worlds and societies are less familiar, the characters are new and interesting, the conflicts often have surprising resolutions.
These authors take me to strange new worlds, with heroes I haven’t seen before, where anything can happen. And it’s great.
Some people come up with the stupidest garbage; or, idiocy comes from idiots.
Thank you for the link to “Aspects”. I was slightly acquainted with Mike Ford and I have read much of his work, so he needs no re-introduction, but I hadn’t realized his last book was about to be published.
As another old white guy, I haven’t made any special effort to seek out non-male, non-white writers. However, in seeking out good books to read, I have found myself reading a lot of books by those kinds of writers anyway! Go figure. (Not that this is entirely a new thing. I’ve been reading Ursula K. Leguin since I was in high school back in the early seventies.)
The Squalling Manbabydom is still strong in SF.
That’s one reason Tammy writes Fantasy, even though she’s a big a SF fan as any of them are.
I was just browsing in the horror section at barnes and nobles, and thinking it was nice to see a few more women’s names on the shelf. Still dominated by men, but there are starting to be more options and that can only be good for fans
I’m not going to worry over the “where are the men?” stuff.
Am I still finding good stuff to read?
Yes. I am.
Solved.
I’m having trouble locating citations right now (I haven’t hit upon the right combination of search terms) but I have seen studies indicating that men perceive that mixed-gender groups are dominated by women when the ratios are equal, and when women make up something like 25-30% men report that the group had equal numbers. Other studies done on perception of scenes in media give roughly similar numbers, when looking at contributions to dialogue.
There’s got to be a relation to this silly complaint.
It’s astonishing how a group of people who’ve never faced any discrimination, upon seeing someone who is Not Them get something approaching a fair shake, have their heads fall off.
A lot of my favorite SFF I’ve read since I started reading SFF again when Redshirts came out has been written by Not Them. I’m especially and deeply in love with Becky Chambers’ Wayfarers series and can’t wait for the next Monk & Robot book. I’m really enjoying books from different viewpoints than were the vast majority in the 60s and 70s. But that doesn’t mean I’m not going to buy The Kaiju Preservation Society.
#Nathan Campbell:
I’ve seen similar studies; as I recall, the percentage of blacks only has to reach something like 20% for the same phenomenon (“the Not Us are dominating the conversation”) to occur; but the percentages, ISTR, are for persons actively participating, as opposed to being silent audience members.