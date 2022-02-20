Sugar the Cat Wants to Know Why She is On This Side of the Sliding Glass Door
Posted on February 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Don’t worry, the instant she’s on the other side, she’ll wonder why she’s on that side, too. She’s a very cat-like cat this way: The best side of the door is the side she’s currently not at.
This Sunday has been given over to arguing on Twitter and picking up the house a bit. How is yours?
— JS
Typical cat!
My weekend so far has been yard work, garden prep, more yard work, hauling dirt and rocks and mulch, and bemoaning the fact that my 54 year old body is getting too old for this ish.
But the results will be worth it in a few months and I’ll have forgotten that right at the moment I can’t move without groaning.
What she fundamentally wants is for the doorway to be left open so she can sit in it. Cats are nothing if not liminal.
I have a cat asleep in my lap, have the car race on the tellie, and am deciding whether or not to DNF a book. I never DNF books. So this would be a grave decision.
Sugar is DELIGHTFUL and I love her face.
In my opinion, don’t argue on Twitter. Arguing on the internet is arguing with idiots. Not worth your time.
Nice. Had a mixed grill – steak, chicken and sausage – at the Butcher Shop Beer Garden in WPB (as seen on Diners, Drive-Ins & Drives), then went over to Palm Beach and walked up and down ritzy Worth Avenue. Beautiful, sunny but not too hot Florida day.
As Pop Larkin would say, Perfeck!
I forgot to cancel my monthly donation to Donors Choose, & I’ve found a nice additional deduction for 2021 What a deal!
So… it’s going nicely.
Cats have very clean minds, they change them so often.
I got a good deal done on Friday so today I can do very little.
I did make a batch of soap though.
Since no one’s mentioned it yet, cf ‘The Door into Summer’ by RAH