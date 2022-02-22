Now Witness the Power of This Armed and Fully Operational Space Toilet
Posted on February 22, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi
Last year Krissy decided that she wanted to upgrade our bathroom suite, and not in just a “new hand towels and shower curtain” way — a whole revamp. I was fine with this, I said, if I got what I wanted out of it: a supercool space age “intelligent toilet” with all the bells and whistles. It took a while, because 2021 was The Year of Supply Chain Issues, but the new bathroom is 90% completed and the Space Toilet is now installed and operational.
I’ve now availed myself of the Space Toilet a couple of times, and I have to say, coming from your basic commode, it’s something of a surreal experience. One, it knows when you’re on your way and raises the toilet seat for you, with a little light in the bowl to guide you at night. Two, it then spritzes the porcelain bowl before you sit, presumably so whatever horrible thing you’re about to put into it doesn’t stick to the side of the bowl. Three, when you do sit, the seat is warm — not an awful “this seat was immediately previously occupied” warm, but a “I was expecting you and have thoughtfully prepared you a pleasant experience” warm. The sort of warm that invites you to settle in.
When you’ve done your business, whatever that business is, you have the option of the bidet. The bidet is adjustable for “front” or “back” (figure it out), allows you to adjust the pressure and temperature of the water, and offers both “massage” and “swirl” settings, which you can select from the remote control which hangs on the wall. When you’re done with that, there’s a dryer option, which runs just about as long as you like. When that’s completed, there are two flush modes to choose from, but if you forget (or are just an awful person) and walk away without flushing, the toilet will automatically flush for you. Then it does a little bit of sanitizing and closes the lid until the next time you come in to pursue your business.
It’s probably the single most complicated piece of machinery in the house, and it’s utterly ridiculous. I am very happy with my purchase so far.
Also, in case you’re wondering what happens if you lose the remote, you can operate it from the toilet itself (note the line of lights on the seat, which are buttons), and should the power go out, it retains flushing ability and so on. It is a basic toilet and can do basic toilet things (and we have three other more standard toilets in the house in any event). It just branches out from there.
Would I recommend my new supercool space age intelligent toilet to others? Well, let me sit with it (so to speak) for a while longer before I say. Partly because this thing is absolutely not in any way inexpensive; there are more expensive individual objects in the house, but not many. I suspect you can get 90% of the utility of this toilet for about a tenth of the price. But, oh, that extra ten percent.
It’s entirely the most bougie thing in my place, and while I am just fine with that, I’m not sure that’s for everyone. Give me a month or so with it and I will offer my final thoughts then.
Just to clarify, this toilet is cleaning itself? No more Scrubbing Bubbles? I am SO there.
What, no phone app? Can it post “results” to your twitter feed?
BEST POST EVER!
I don’t want a bidet without a dryer. But one feature I do want is some arms to help my wife stand up when she’s done.
Is it as easy as when you bullseyed womp rats in your T-16 back home?
Are those allowed in Ohio?
If it auto-flushes halfway through when someone is on the verge of clogging it, I would pay any amount for that. :P
I’ve had the opportunity to use these in Japanese restaurant lavatories, and loved it. Definitely on my wish list.
Also, that’s really nice flooring. Is it wood, wood-look tile, or what? I’m going with wood-look tile, for ease of cleaning. Am I right? If it’s tile, you can put in a heat mat under it, so that you have a heated floor in the bathroom. That’s one thing that we do already have, and it’s wonderful. No cold feet in winter, and a nice side benefit is that it dries quickly. Also, the cats love it.
I’ve yet to find an unheated toilet in Japan, even when visiting family. Warm but not “in a recently vacated way” there is a difference.
I’m just sad that there isn’t a back tank to put three ceramic seashells on.
we got our Toto space age one’s back in 2019 and they are so awesome for all the same reasons
You say space age but this is a perfectly normal toilet in Japan. Any department store in Tokyo has all these features on the toilets any random customer can use, and probably also music or sound effects to mask your business while using it.
Izzat a Toto Washlet, John?
Color me totally impressed.
And envious.
And in the less expensive option, you can get a fancy seat that does most of those things.
It sounds like Space John is in your master suite. Will you now invite guests to traipse through the bedroom to have The Experience, or will it remain a mystery to them?
I will be the first to admit that the U.S. is a century or so behind in the toilets we use, compared to the rest of the civilized world.
Double buttons and bidets are almost everywhere, except here.
But, I want a stupid house, because it can’t be hacked and, mainly, because technology breaks and I can’t fix it. I couldn’t handle having a broken toilet for a couple of weeks while waiting on, first, a qualified plumber, and, secondly, waiting on the parts to fix it.
I saw one like that at the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas a couple of years back, but it took things a step further: that version came with a built-in iPhone dock & speakers…