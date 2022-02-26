“Go Fuck Yourself” and The World Today
By now, I probably don’t have to tell you about the Ukrainian soldiers on Snake Island, who, confronted with a Russian navy ship which demanded their surrender, told the ship to “go fuck yourself” and then died when the ship retaliated. But it is worth noting how the incident is a microcosm of how Russia — and specifically Vladimir Putin — appears to have deeply misread how the Russian invasion of Ukraine was going to proceed. It seems likely (and this is me boiling down the thoughts of people much more familiar with the area than me, I assure you I did not suddenly become an expert on Eastern Europe overnight) Putin thought he was invading a soft target, into which he could quickly install a Russia-friendly government and then withdraw, taking the bits of Ukraine he wanted for Russia as he went.
Instead he looks to be getting a quagmire, in which the leader of Ukraine, assumed to be a callow former comedian who would run at the first chance, is rallying the nation by staying put and encouraging solidarity. The Ukrainians themselves are putting up a fight, and a better one than expected, and the rest of Europe, save a few client states, is now perfectly aware that Russia is in fact back to being an absolute threat, run by an unreasonable person who has removed from his sight anyone who might have told him this invasion was a bad idea. Putin may in fact get what it wants out of Ukraine — Russia probably has the military capability for that — but it’s not going to be clean or easy, and when all of it is done, the only friends Putin and Russia are likely to have are Belarus and the conservative parties of the United States and the United Kingdom.
That may not be enough. The world heard thirteen Ukrainian soldiers tell a Russian warship to go fuck itself; it’s seen the whole of Ukraine, its president down to old ladies in the street, tell the much larger, much more belligerent Russia the same thing. “Go Fuck Yourself” may not have the same ring as “Remember the Alamo,” but it certainly has a bluntness that fits the 21st century, an era that is clearly over decorum. And it makes the point: We see through your bullshit and we know why you’re here and why you’re doing it. And for that, you can go fuck yourself.
The invasion of Ukraine feels like an inflection point, one where we choose who we want to be for the next few years at least. Watch the people, and the organizations, who are defending Russia, Putin and their goals right now. They are the people who have decided that other people don’t matter, and that might, in fact, makes right, and that means justifies the ends, and that as long as you can spin it, then it’s really not so bad. They’ve know what Putin has planned for Ukraine. In it, they see the blueprint for their own plans, in other places, against other people. Not always on the same scale, or with tanks and guns. But always the same dynamic and the same goal: domination.
You may, if you like, choose be on that side of things.
Or you can choose to tell those people to go fuck themselves.
I have a pretty strong feeling most of us have already made our choices on this by this point. But if you haven’t, well. It may be time to think about it.
Thank you, Mr. Scalzi.
“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride.”
@wiredog beat me to it. That’s the line that will go down with “NUTS!” in the history books.
Thank you John! Terrific post, and their sacrifice should be known by all.
John Appel mentioned Nuts! and there’s also this:
https://birdinflight.com/world/20161225-pueblo-digit-affair.html
Sadly, this is a Rubix Cube with crazy Ivan’s early threat of using nuc’s. The US will spend $ and lives on trumped up evidence to invade a somewhat soft target like Iraq, but not this. A presidential request isn’t needed to declare war. Do you see Mitch McConnell asking Nancy Pelosi for a war declaration? Do you see Europe acting on their own outside of NATO? What’s the quote? “When good men [people] do nothing . . . ” Ukrainians are in for a long and painful endurance test. American Soldiers won’t even be allowed to adopt the rallying cry. Too profane for the gentle folk they protect.
Gonna plant some sunflowers this spring.
Dying after having told an invader to eff off is one of the better ways to go, I think.
Thank you John. I’m definitely on the side of “go fuck yourselves Russia “ There is definitely a part of me wishing that several hundred M1’s , Leopard 2’s and whatever others MBT’s nato countries are using would roll over the border and teach puotin a lesson. I’m also aware that would probably be catastrophic and lead to a nuclear war . Which I think we can all agree would be a sub par outcome. Still though reducing the Soviet er Russian forces to scrap metal is an attractive idea.
Love your quote wiredog and I completely agree.
My question is – what do we do now? If the U.S. puts boots on the ground then we’re adding to the quagmire, and if we ram through a UN resolution to get THEM to put boots on the ground we’re handing Putin a very early Christmas present because we look like we did when Bush’s “Coalition of Teh Willing” invaded Iraq!
I will say the smartest move I’ve heard is freezing the corporate and private accounts of Putin and those who are his closest allies – that hurts the people who deserve to be hurt WHERE it will hurt them. It’s such a smart move I think it’s well beyond Biden – anybody else read that and start looking to see where Obama was, because that sounds like the kind of move he’d make?
Sadly, any chance of nuclear nonproliferation that wasn’t killed by the US Iraq war has probably been killed by this. Taiwan and South Korea could probably get nuclear weapons pretty quickly. And unless we can drive Trump and Trumpism to the fringes no one will be able to trust the US nuclear umbrella.
Also, “Put these sunflower seeds in your pockets, so at least flowers will grow when you die here.”
The Russian foreign minister is now threatening Sweden and Finland. Welcome to 1939
People are dying so that Putin can be the big bare chested man…
So, of course our Spray Tanned former president is telling the world what a genius Putin is, and his ‘base’ is echoing him.
I used to have hope for the future, I really did.
Amen to this. We are in a time of choice.
Reminder to Russian soldiers: if by some chance you find yourself accidentally crossing the border to one of the neutral nations (such as Poland), under the Hague convention of 1907 you will be interned until the end of the war. Probably better than standing there being insulted in your own language by somebody that looks like you grandmother and who is also offering you sunflower seeds.
What about Mitt Romney’s comments about Russia and Putin during his presidential run?
If it does become a quagmire, with a continuing insurgency against the occupation, I’m wondering if it will be like the Spanish Civil War that drew antifascists from all over the world to defend the Spanish Republic.
Though it ultimately failed, because the western democracies did not support it, some great books came out of that crusade.
I stand with Ukraine and may everything be in their favour.
Thank you for your wise words.
I’m fond of the Ukrainian woman handing out sunflower sees to the Russian soldiers to put in their pockets. That way when their dead bodies litter the ground, the Ukrainians can watch the flowers grow. The Sunflower is the National Flower of Ukraine.
It’s quite clear that pootie is the opposite of trump; instead of “grab’em by the pussy” he sought out the conservative types and chose to “grab’em by the nuts”. ‘Nuts’, in this instance, being a useful word with two appropriate meanings.
It’s almost amusing, given the US obsession over most of my lifetime with claims of any sort of not-right-wing organization being “a tool of the commies”.
A lot of sunlight needs to be shone into the murky world of rich people and right-wing politics.
Enough with the “freezing of assets”! It’s time to confiscate the assets and give them to Ukraine so they can purchase weapons. Freezing assets just tells the oligarchs that they will get the assets back at some future date when the war is over. Once they are taken and spent there is no giving back at a later date.
Do we need troops there? NO!! Ammo, weapons, supplies? Yes!! Deploy the ships out of Diego Garcia and give the Ukrainians all the stuff they need to resist and win. And we need a formal agreement on WHO can join NATO that Russia agrees to. All of this mess could have been avoided had a simply agreement been reached in 90’s.
I posted this on Facebook, but, it’s important to disseminate it widely. There are some generalizations in it, but in context, they make sense:
“The most astonishing thing that has taken place over the last 30 years since the Soviet Union fell is this:
Vladimir Putin is the product of a Communist Dictatorship.
The Right (politically) here and around the world, typically opposed, vociferously, the Communists in the USSR (and around the world).
But, in the past 20 years, Putin has transformed into a right wing strong man and hero, supported by La Pen in France, the right in Italy, GB and the US. (And elsewhere.) A protector of white national identity. Protecting the rights of the white, suppressed, Christian majority in these countries and others.
And, similarly, those left wing or liberal parties and politicians are the ones who are tough against Putin. It is the left, or freedom loving people of the world who oppose aggression and oppression in any form and from any quarter.
This is just astonishing.
Maybe we should tell Republicans, and conservatives everywhere that the year is 1981, Ronald Reagan is president, and the USSR is the evil empire that is threatening the world with Nuclear Annihilation.
Nah, Republicans are a lost cause. They’re just too cough insane to get it.”
Putin made a big mistake not doing this 2 years ago. He now has to contend with Biden who will not let him get away with this.
The President’s response in this has been pitch perfect. It’s nice to see that a grown up is in charge!
Thank you, sir. What I wanted to say, but could not have said as well. I will only add God bless & keep safe the Russians who are protesting Putin’s war publicly as well as the Ukrainians resisting him.
It feels like no matter what, in the long run ukraine will end up stronger for this and Russia will be weaker. Even if Russia succeedes in taking and holding Ukraine for now, they are a strong people who have much experience dealing with occupying forces. This in no way makes this a good thing. It is awful, horrible, and I can not express everything I feel from some of the images and stories coming out. But there is a lot of strong historical data on what happens to occupying forces and the countries that support them.
I especially feel conflicted about “Russian warship go fuck yourself”. On the one hand those soldiers are genuine heroes and bad asses. I can only hope if I was ever put in that position I would respond with that same level of calm, clear headed bravery. On the other hand those are the last words of some poor souls that are no longer with us due to some monsters. I do not know how to balance those conflicting feelings or the best ways to honor them without it turning into something cheaper and takes away from their sacrifice.
So you’ve reached your breaking point? Happens to all of us….
All of us who knew the nazi’s, Trumpists, Putinists, alt-righters, racist cops and supporters, transphobes, COVID denialists and various other scum peddling lies were WRONG, but we were worried about how some of the people being decieved by them might be poor innocent souls we should try to save by staying reasonable…
All of us SNAP at some point.
Mine came reading one of your posts, actually. Remember way back when somebody punched Alex Jones in the face, and the internet reacted by replaying it over eand over again, set to music?
You wrote a piece about finding it funny but still disagreeing it was a good thing to punch the nazi.
I thought: “He’s wrong!” Then, I thought: “Wait a sec, a few months ago I would’ve said the same…”
We simply CAN NOT allow these people to control the world the next generation is gonna have to live in! Most steps are pretty easy, and shit we’re already doing: Vote against those fuckers, and raising our kids to be better people than them.
But if you have to tell a fascist’s tool to go fuck themselves and die? That’s your duty. If you’ve got to personally punch a nazi? That’s your duty.
Last time we let a fascist infestation fester too long it took firebombing cities and dropping nukes to stop it. Unkind words and punches probably won’t do it this time either.
Unfortunately, we seem to live in interesting times again…
“All that’s necessary for the triumph of evil, etc….”
To those who think the U.S. is engaging in a half-assed or insincere effort to counter Putin:
Nuts.
In wartime, you don’t tell opponents what you’re up to.
I can make one very good guess about a concrete and effective assistance being rendered by the U.S. and other NATO countries:
Target identification. Probably using satellite intel.
You don’t have the kind of fire success an under-supplied, technologically inferior force like Ukraine’s, without some pretty jazzy fire control – for which, they don’t have the technology.
NATO does. But no one will confirm that, for obvious reasons. As a speculation, it’s meaningless both in that it will not be confirmed or denied, and that it’s one of those “duh” guesses that even iggerent civvies can make with some pretense of possibility.
There are doubtless dozens or even hundreds of other forms of assistance being quietly and effectively rendered. Without fanfare, without confirmation or denial.
And without the kind of risky and potentially disastrous “boots on the ground” engagement that would escalate the chances of a lunatic with a nuclear arsenal deciding “WTF, why the hell not?”
Do remember that in wartime, the amount of disinformation and misinformation in EVERY communications channel and source multiplies twenty- or fifty-fold by necessity. To deny useful intelligence to adversaries, and to prosecute the information war.
IOW, don’t believe everything you read, don’t assume you know what is, or isn’t, being done.
I hate the tendency I see everywhere, to roll anything into the wood chipper that is politics. We stand back at a safe distance while the loud groan of metal teeth chew thru and destroy and we remain unmoved. Each of us is a party to that destruction when we choose finger pointing, name calling, and factionalism. America is divided and remains unbelievably selfish and self obsessed. What I don’t see are Ukrainians arguing over Trump and Biden and whose leadership is to blame for this current mess. You know why? No one cares what political party or ideologies you espouse when gunfire and missiles decide your next 10 seconds of life. Can we stop focusing on politics and deal with the terrible things being done to innocent people? Is it so hard to drop being red or blue and focus on being human? War is war. War is terrible. There doesn’t need to be an argument about anything except stopping it and if we stay in our political corners, time passes, people die, and thousands of irretrievable things are lost. Things like compassion, integrity, humanity. Be grownups everyone. I miss when America used to be a country of adults.
Wouldn’t it be a shame if the NATO force deployed to Eastern Europe parked all their tanks and trucks full of supplies on the border and then went into the nearest town for some R&R, only to come back and find the stuff they’d left had mysteriously disappeared.
Fuck Vladimort and that dorky horse he does his stupid topless photoshoots on.
He’s learning that no plan survives first contract with the enemy and as an “experienced KGB operative” he should have known taking a country wouldn’t be as easy as dosing a political opponent’s underwear in nerve toxin (not that plan panned out for him either).
Someone just needs to put a sniper round in him & be done with it…
@Rebecca: “can we stop focusing on politics”
Are you under the impression that what is happening in Ukraine is not political? Are you under the impression that WAR is not political?
@Candice
Putin was hoping that Trump would continue to do his work for him by destroying NATO enough so that he could walk in without firing a shot and install another puppet. This war is yet another shit legacy of MAGA.
As John said, this is a tipping point. Do our respective countries man/woman up and side with Ukraine or go with (to our everlasting shame) “peace in our time”. And it’s that big. I’m not talking war but I am talking that every country needs to sanction Russia completely, all and I mean all trade is cancelled. Russian passports are persona non grata no matter the point of origin and Putin internationally recognised as a war criminal.
The problem is what do you with the Russia friendly countries such as China and strangely enough India? Do we force them to make a choice between Russia and the rest of the world or face sanctions as well?
@just different. Well said indeed! You are right however President Biden has restored NATO and we can see how strong it is as all the members stand up to Russia. As I said before, a grown up is now in charge and Putin will live to regret what he has done on this President’s watch.
No one is mentioning Chernobyl.
Which is why I think the situation is more fucked then anyone is letting on.
On going after Putin’s money harder, it’s a problem. Putin’s money(of which there is a great deal) is hidden in accounts in other countries, held by shell accounts under shell accounts who knows how deep, and likely with a false name at the end of it.
Maybe that can be resolved by some intense investigation and tracking, and freezing any accounts where the ownership is well hidden, since most such accounts are likely being used to evade laws.
On those supporting Putin, opponents should reserve airtime for the next election now, and play ads simply showing the video of them making their pro Putin statements, over and over. Just flood the airtime with video of right wing **** saying how great Putin is.
@ Terry
Thanks for your great piece.
So I’ll just throw in some dis- and mis-information plus some stuff that may actually be happening.
1. Before hostilities commenced several Ukrainian warships equipped with depth charges left the Black Sea. In gangster movie parlance it appears they may be suggesting that it would be terrible if something were to happen to the Nordstream2 gas pipeline.
2. Lithuania and Poland will close their land borders with Kaliningrad (formerly East Prussia) on the pretext of preventing Ukrainian “terrorists” from infiltrating. Pity about everything else that enters and leaves Kaliningrad by land.
3. Britain has been assessing the land holdings of the Russian oligarchs to determine how many refugees could be housed in these properties.
4. NATO and other countries will announce that any Russian ship in their waters will be stopped and searched for military equipment. If any is found the ship and it’s crew will be deemed to be a warship and be interned until the end of hostilities.
5. With Putin’s declaration that Ukraine is part of Russia, Poland will transport refugees from their eastern border up to Kaliningrad and hand over these displaced “Russian” citizens to be cared for by Russia.
6. All these displaced people will be sent equipped with specially modified smartphones so their treatment can be recorded. No-one wants a second Katyn Forest.
7. And other stuff.
8. Something about Chernobyl perhaps.
Chernobyl was an undefended area because if you station troops for any amount of time their chances of cancer go through the roof. The Russians most likely planned that the equivalent of 2-3 years of normal background radiation condensed into a day was a better trade off than going through the front door so to speak.
The trouble is it’s now thought that all the heavy vehicles have stirred up so much of the landscape that the radiation levels have rocketed
And it’s likely the Russian’s resupply route as well.
@Rebecca
I agree that we should set aside differences and try to help the Ukrainians. But while I’m willing to do that, the right is actively praising Putin and supporting Russia. Maybe they’re the one you should admonish.
I’d love to see a group like “The Flying Tigers” from WWII be formed for Ukraine’s benefit.
My thoughts and my heart go out to the folks of the Ukraine. Bravo to the soldiers who were brave enough to stand up to the invaders, and a sad acknowledgment for their dignity to their families and friends. They were heroes in that act of defiance, and they’ve paid the price that heroes often do.
Why we, in this enlightened age, can’t simply stop this business of going to war, for whatever reason, remains mystifying to me. Perhaps the name “homo sapiens” is simply a misnomer for this blighted race of creatures.
“Remember way back when somebody punched Alex Jones in the face, and the internet reacted by replaying it over eand over again, set to music?”
That was Richard Spencer, not Alex Jones.
If you’d like to express your comments to the Russian Embassy, or have any spare sunflower seeds you want to mail,
Embassy: 2650 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, United States
Phone: +1 202 298 5700
The monitors around Chornobyl* have been showing much higher radiation the last day or so – it’s attributed to the Russian military vehicles stirring up dust, not to them messing with the reactor, which pretty much nobody’s going to do even under orders because the grunt-level soldiers aren’t THAT stupid.
I disagree that they’d have had an easier time 2 years ago. If they’d done it on Trump’s watch, the GOP would have had to be angry at the Commies instead of at Biden, plus we’ve had two years of Covid chaos getting the US ready to not care about other things.
Arrgh – edit miss.
The footnote about Chornobyl was supposed to note that that’s the Ukrainian spelling, slightly different vowel than the Russian equivalent.
Putin has his money squirreled away around the world, but I suspect that US, UK, German, French, and other intelligence forces haven’t been sitting on their hands the last few years, and know where a lot of it is.
A combination of shitlib and neocon produces this nonsense. Welcome to the real world.
I like just about all of your essays, and have missed your political ones, but as someone who’s been rationing my doses of current news I understand why you’ve cut back on them of late. While I wish that your current essay weren’t so necessary, I’m glad you wrote it and I’m glad to read it. That’s not why I’m writing, though.
There was a rhythm in some of your words, specifically “We see through your bullshit and we know why you’re here,” that struck me as musical. In fact, it reminded me of the Bob Dylan song “Masters of War”, and I found myself composing a verse – eventually I hope to have a whole songful – to that tune. Thank you for the inspiration, and this is that verse:
“We see through your bullshit,
And we know why you’re here,
You’re here to bring ruin,
You’re here to spread fear,
You can’t make us believe
In the lies that you tell,
And you can go fuck yourself all the way down to Hell.”
Putin looked at Hitler and said, “Hold my beer”.
Amen, amen, and fuck you Russia.
There comes a time when we all have to stand up and be counted on. That time for Ukraine is now. For the rest of us, if not now, very soon possibly.
The British Conservative Party won’t still be a friend to Putin after this. Trumpism and Russian money have corrupted it, but there are still limits to their tolerance of international gangsterism and this is way over those limits.
The limit for the Tories tolerance for Putin is when he cheques stop clearing.
Re: declaration of war on the part of the US. Yes, Congress could pass a declaration of war at any time if they wanted to, but no US forces would cross any border or engage offensively until and unless the Commander in Chief wants it to happen
And he doesn’t. But I suspect that US
stockpiles of Javelins are crossing the border and are being engaged.
Editorial note: Did you intentionally invert “ends justify the means” to “means justify the ends”? (Which would suggest that the point here is the invading, rather than the conquering, I’d think.)
@TimELiebe: Unfortunately, Russia is not restricted from vetoing UN intervention (as a permanent member of the UNSC) because the document never planned for, well, basically anything that happened after 1950. They’re supposed to abstain from, rather than veto, resolutions for non-military action with themselves as the subject, but they pretty much didn’t, last night. On the other hand, Russia basically can’t do anything about the land border between Ukraine and Poland, because going after Poland would invoke the NATO defense clause, so supplying the Ukrainians materially will at least not be particularly complicated.
The whole thing is a tragedy regardless. The fact that it’s reasonable to consider continuously running full trains to Poland is heartbreaking.
“Putin was hoping that Trump would continue to do his work for him by destroying NATO enough so that he could walk in without firing a shot and install another puppet. This war is yet another shit legacy of MAGA.”
This. Right here. Can you imagine what kind of shitstorm would happen if Dolt45 were still in office?
Instead, they have Tukkker KKKarlson playing on Russian TV, talking about how we should all be supporting Russia’s “peacekeeping efforts.” That’s not quite as bad, I suppose, but terrible in a different way.
Why Carlson et al are still permitted to flap their gums on US television is beyond me. He’s our own Tokyo Rose.