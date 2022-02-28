KPS Author Copies Are Here
Posted on February 28, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
And it looks fabulous, as of course it would. It’s a really real book now! That exists in the world! And, no, that never gets old. By tradition, Krissy gets the first copy of the book out of the box; the one you see here is #2.
Mind you, the rest of you still have to wait two weeks until you get your own copies. Be strong until then!
— JS
I’m excited to get a copy!
My beloved hubby, who keeps me in SF&F, is ordering the next three Old Man’s War novels and KPS. He really loves me.
He just finished stroking my hair to distract me from the severe nausea and abdominal pain, bless him. It helps until the Zofran kicks in.
Thanks for the reminder! Just put myself on the library holds list. I’m number 25!
Might some copies just so happen to show up on a Caribbean cruise…?
Looking forward to this! I have avoided most reviews, as I don’t want to know anything about it before I start it.
Hooray! My son and I are looking forward to the Barnes & Noble virtual event, and then getting our copies.
I’m glad to see your hard work come to fruition. I wish you’d come sign in Charlotte at Park Road Books.
Initially misread the photo caption and thought you said cat for sale…..
Yeah…. but was Krissy’s copy autographed ?
:)