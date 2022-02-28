KPS Author Copies Are Here

The Kaiju Preservation Society, with cat for scale

And it looks fabulous, as of course it would. It’s a really real book now! That exists in the world! And, no, that never gets old. By tradition, Krissy gets the first copy of the book out of the box; the one you see here is #2.

Mind you, the rest of you still have to wait two weeks until you get your own copies. Be strong until then!

— JS