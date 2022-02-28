KPS Author Copies Are Here

Posted on February 28, 2022    Posted by      8 Comments

The Kaiju Preservation Society, with cat for scale

And it looks fabulous, as of course it would. It’s a really real book now! That exists in the world! And, no, that never gets old. By tradition, Krissy gets the first copy of the book out of the box; the one you see here is #2.

Mind you, the rest of you still have to wait two weeks until you get your own copies. Be strong until then!

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

8 Comments on “KPS Author Copies Are Here”

  1. I’m excited to get a copy!

    My beloved hubby, who keeps me in SF&F, is ordering the next three Old Man’s War novels and KPS. He really loves me.

    He just finished stroking my hair to distract me from the severe nausea and abdominal pain, bless him. It helps until the Zofran kicks in.

  4. Looking forward to this! I have avoided most reviews, as I don’t want to know anything about it before I start it.

  5. Hooray! My son and I are looking forward to the Barnes & Noble virtual event, and then getting our copies.

  6. I’m glad to see your hard work come to fruition. I wish you’d come sign in Charlotte at Park Road Books.

