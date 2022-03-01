The End of an Era (Again)
Posted on March 1, 2022
The Post-Cold War Era now officially has birth and death dates: It was born on November 9, 1989, which is the day when the Berlin Wall fell, and it died on February 24, 2022, which is when Russia invaded Ukraine. Those 32 years, 3 months and 16 days were not all great (and I need to stress, this is putting it lightly). But within that era, the world was as open and to some degree unified as it had ever been, we were all connected through a global information network, for good and ill, and during that stretch of time, the prospect of being fried in nuclear annihilation was remote as it had been since the Soviets gained their own nuclear capability.
Today, tens of thousands of Belgians picked up iodine tablets from pharmacies, which is a pretty good sign that the Belgians, at least, think the halcyon days of not worrying that we’ll all be turned into silhouettes on the sidewalk are over. War is in Europe now, not for the first time since World War II, but on a scale that doesn’t leave much doubt that we’ve stepped through to a new and uncertain time, at least until the leadership of Russia is swapped out for something less twitchy and warlike. That might take a while.
There are some small things that are not bad, or should I say, slightly better, about this new era. The polite fiction that Russia (specifically the Putin government) is not a bad actor with regard to propaganda and purchasing conservative politicians and commenters in the west is now officially dead, and good fucking riddance to that. All but the most obtuse of conservative politicians and talking heads have gotten the memo in the last week; it’s been fun watching them denounce Putin with the same lips they’d been kissing his ass with days before. There’s also a vague look of confusion and panic in their eyes; they’ve been on the payroll for so long, or have benefitted from the Russian disinformation strategy of undermining Western democracy, that it’s clear they no longer know what to think or how to say it without direction. I don’t regret these terrible people being lost at sea, rhetorically speaking. I hope they drown there.
Beyond that, there’s not much to look forward to in the near future. The idea that Putin will not try to execute on his plan to subjugate Ukraine seems remote. He’d assumed the invasion would be quick and easy, and was embarrassed and humiliated when it wasn’t. Putin does not strike me as the sort of person to take embarrassment and humiliation in stride, and it’s pretty evident he doesn’t actually care about how many people he’ll kill, either his own side or among the Ukrainians, in order not to be humiliated more than he already is. The west has aligned itself with Ukraine and its government as it exists, and is strangling Russia economically. I am not to be relied upon as a competent observer of events here — I’m not an expert on Russia, Ukraine, or the west’s economic tactics — but with that caveat given, I’m not sure there is an easy way out here, or an “off-ramp” that can be given Putin that soothes his feelings while leaving Ukraine intact.
One thing that can be said is that the Biden administration, which warned us all for at least a few weeks that Putin and Russia would do what they did, and was widely mocked and derided on the right for it, got it right — and by all indications had conferred with key allies prior to events so as not to be caught entirely by surprise. It appears once Russian boots were on the ground in Ukraine, Europe moved faster than the US (in no small part thanks to an impassioned plea to European leaders by Volodymyr Zelensky), but everyone moved in more or less the same direction, and Biden’s people helped set the direction.
Bluntly: What a relief that is. Our fatuous windbag of a former president, speaking of right wing politicians who had been kissing Putin’s ass, likes to suggest that none of this would have happened had he been president. What a contemptable lie that is. If he were still president, Putin would have had an ardent ally in the White House, one more than happy to squash the brakes on a coherent western response to the invasion. The same man who had been impeached for trying to lean on Volodymyr Zelensky to smear Biden would have been perfectly happy to have the Russians hang him from a crane.
Instead, we have a president who saw Putin for what he was and what he intended to do. Biden, bless his heart, is not a perfect president, nor is his administration doing everything I want it to do at the rate I want it to be done. But on this, at least, he and it were where they needed to be, doing what they needed to be doing. If the post-cold war era is ending, the president overseeing it on our end understands the gravity of the change, and the messages the United States should be sending about it.
I’ll miss the post-cold war era, and the idea that our entire planet could be connected in ways it hadn’t been before. I don’t know where we go from here. I would like to think that at the end of it we’ll be someplace better than we are now. So much depends on the choices we make today, from the national level down to each of us in the voting booth. We’re living in history again, whether we like it or not.
Politics post. Mallet is out. Play nice with each other. You know the drill.
Ukraine is not Putin’s game. It is a means to an end. The end is the destabilization of the US and NATO. So he will happily slog on for years as long as it hurts us. He does not believe that we have the backbone or stamina for a long battle. We need our creature comforts.
I’ve never felt that Chinese blessing/curse “May you live in interesting times” as much as I do right now.
Ken:
He was doing a better job hurting us when he wasn’t attacking Ukraine. Now all his most effective tools — money and disinformation — are off the table.
Well…at least we know that at the end of World War III comes the beginning of the Star Trek universe, right?
I think that will be coming to an end. Or rather it has been for some time, it will just speed up and become more obvious..
The Great Firewall, of course. But most countries are now acting like they’re at least vaguely aware of the risks, and most of those are at least talking about doing something. Some are much farther along, and I expect the US to become somewhat more intrusive in this respect. (They already are in some industries.)
The weaponization of SWIFT and other economic networks is not novel, but the scale and visibility is much more significant than other examples of weaponized interdependence we’ve seen. I suspect this is the beginning of a lot more of that sort of thing, and a resulting fragmentation of global payment systems.
Karthik, can I suggest you take your own advice re geopolitics?
Excellent post, John. It is truly a pleasure watching Carlson and other Putin mouthpieces and apologists squirming as they face widespread condemnation for their sycophantic behavior.
November 9, 1989? Or December 25th, 1991, when the Soviet flag lowered? I’m honestly not sure myself, but I’m okay with either answer at the end of the day.
The most concerning aspect of this whole mess to me is the future of NATO, and the unspoken reasons for NATO to exist:
With NATO, America has been able to put a lot of troops and tanks and planes on German soil, with which to assure the German folks that hey we’re RIGHT HERE and have your back, so there’s no need to ramp your terrifyingly efficient, inventive, and misguided war machine back up.
To also remind Germany that hey, should you ever decide to ramp your war machine back up, we’re RIGHT HERE and will shut it down even faster than we did in the past.
Now we have Germany feeling very uncomfortable and planning to ramp up its war machine by 100 billion Euros.
I really hope that they stop there.
I personally am much more concerned by a re-armed Germany that’s looking for an excuse than I am by Putin’s unpopular and unfunded filibusters.
It is still possible a coup could be pulled off by enough angered oligarchs.
The odds of a new guy having pro-democratic, pro-western views is as close to zero as can be, but it can give the country a way of saying, “It was his fault, we’re stopping that.” As long as Putin is in power, I don’t think he can back down.
I breaks my heart that a whole generation of our population is essentially missing three years of education during a time when humans are sponges for knowledge. Make no mistake, most parents are unable to adequately educate their children during this interminable pandemic.
America already has a sizable population of idiots and morons, so it is troublesome that we may be adding to those numbers while kids are locked away with their crazy Qanon parents.
A lot of kids are being taught something entirely different than your excellent summary of this madness, Scalzi, and I hope there are enough level heads remaining when the dust settles. Thanks for speaking out.
I was really hoping by now someone offered Putin a choice: soft coup or bullet through head.
I grew up in McLean Virginia with at least 3 primary targets within 5 miles of me and with the air raid sirens being tested monthly. By the time I was in my teens in the early 80’s I was aware of how precarious the situation was. Sunday I was driving along feeling like the 80’s were closer than the 2000’s. Possibly because I was listening to the new (and pretty good) Tears For Fears album.
But thinking that I hadn’t expected to be contemplating evacuation routes in my late 50’s.
Weird to realize that Mikhail Gorbachev is still alive and watching all this go down.
I would feel better if government officials would run their statements past a “Paranoia Sensitivity Reader” before speaking:
Biden, tonight, saying “he doesn’t know what’s coming”. UK foreign secretary Liz Truss calling for regime change, which was later walked back by Downing Street.
It would be nice if statements were kept within the realm of things that we would actually do, statements that won’t encourage Putin’s finger toward the button.
@ joelfinkle An oligarch coup is probably the main reasoning behind all the economic warfare. Good chance they’re not up for Putinka’s death ride. crosses fingers
@ JS I’m gonna be 70 this year. This ‘history happening’ shit is gettin’ on my nerves.
If Trump were in charge, we know what he’d have done – fired the Secretary of State, then complained that the media wasn’t praising him for his bold, decisive leadership.
I think Europe moved faster than we did because Biden made sure that the US would be seen as supporting a European consensus rather than leading the way.
He knows Putin would like to make this about the US versus Russia, both for the propaganda of it and to muddy the waters, shift the focus from what’s happening on the ground to a big ol’ imperialist dick-measuring context, where he could more credibly rattle his nuclear sabers and frame it as Russia versus the oppressors. And Trump, even if he didn’t fall in behind Putin, would have fallen for that like a ton of Trump brand bricks. He’s never been in any situation he didn’t want to make about him.
Biden, though, is a lot smarter than Trump. By letting Europe take the lead (and from what I’ve read, encouraging it behind the scenes), he keeps the focus where it belongs, on what’s happening in and to Europe. And Putin looks like what he is, an aggressor and a madman threatening to nuke one of his neighbors.
[I also like how other former Soviet states (aside from Belarus, which is occupied by Russia) declined to send troops — why would they want to encourage Putin to attack and absorb former soviet states, when they could easily be next?]
Putin wants a Cold War, but he’s stuck being the guy who started a hot war, because the international reaction won’t let him blur those lines. And a lot of that is due to Biden making sure the US looks like it’s in support of Europe, rather than leading the way.
Plus, of course, we’ve been living in history all along, as Palestine and others can attest. It’s just that history is now happening to white people again.
I lean toward Putin’s supporters not liking their assets being frozen — or, next week, actually seized. When their children start being interned as enemy aliens, the ice under Putin’s feet will crack.
On another point, the most historically significant thing that has happened since the invasion is the Swiss picking a side. That has never happened before, and it signals something.
I guess Democrats are better than nothing. I wish I had anything pithy or funny to say, but we just need to see how the next weeks play out.
Everybody wants to rule the world. Ok, that was at least a little bit pithy, right?
@Nebris “An oligarch coup is probably the main reasoning behind all the economic warfare. ”
Also the economic warfare is a way to try to get at Putin, since Putin doesn’t exactly have investment accounts in his own name. Much of his wealth may be managed under the names of oligarchs.
“Plus, of course, we’ve been living in history all along, as Palestine and others can attest. It’s just that history is now happening to white people again.”
As much as people like the moral superiority of this dunk, it’s not like people, on the whole, cared about the last invasion of Ukraine in 2014, even though that only involved white people. This one is different because of the simple nature of the narrative: bad guy Putin made wild claims about Ukraine and invaded, good guy Zelensky stayed in the warzone to lead his people. (If he’d fled, I think we’d have seen the same indifference we saw with the Crimean invasion.)
“I saw it begin,” said the Lord Digory. “I did not think I would live to see it die.”
There were a lot of good things about this era, and a lot that were terrible too. But the future is not yet set.
Dear Mr. Scalzi,
I read here, many who recommend a Coup d’état for Russia. It worked well in Ukraine when the duly elected President was overthrown in 2014, so why not Russia. The USA has much practice in this, replacing many independent governments with compliant ones. Maybe it will work in Russia, too…
But that is Russia’s fear, that their government will be overthrown, their culture will become erased. that they will become just another copy of the USA…
Tonight, Biden is joyful to announce that all flights in and out of the USA for Russia are canceled, forbidden. How will Russians get home? They are de facto prisoners of the USA. They are terrified. Will they be taken away in the middle of the night?…
…and the finger moves closer to the button… *sigh
PS: Is that portal to the Kaiju Preserve still open? Those monsters, I can deal with… Also, love to Charlie and the cats. I look forward to the next fur-kid instalment from the Scalzi Compound.
A connecting flight?
[I do not know how many countries are not allowing flights into Russia, so I don’t in fact know if one could fly to Russia via China or Japan or Turkey or wherever. So Russians in the US may be de facto prisoners, or they may have options.]
There was a (very short – maybe 2 years?) time in the early 1990s when I dared to hope that “the idea that our entire planet could be connected in ways it hadn’t been before” was actually a good thing.
I am not claiming any kind of prescience or arcane knowledge about Something Going On back then. But the 1992 election made me twitchy. The beginning of a really outsized role for money in electoral campaigns and the early rise of the PACs. Newt Gingrich and his politics of degeneration and cruelty.
And then the wave of offshoring and money-hiding and cross-border investment that started piling up the mega-fortunes. And then Fox News and the media consolidation. NAFTA as a tool for advancing an international cheap-labor economy.
Technology that initially looked like it was going to usher in a benevolent utopic sci-fi future somehow twisted into enabling international crime cartels, oligarchs, and white-collar crimelords to create ever more efficient ways to crime. With ever greater impunity.
I’m not an isolationist. I think America has an important role to play in the world. We still have the potential to advance geopolitical evolution in positive directions, if we can get past the current Putin-instigated internal divisions. But even if we do, I think we need to be more careful about who we’re building connections with, and why and what for.
The 12-Step community has a saying about “slippery people, places, and things”, meaning that if you’re trying to build a healthy recovery, you need to improve your judgment about who to hang out with, where to go, what to spend your time on. We’ve been on a terrible bender for a long time. If we want to recover, we need to make thoughtful choices.
Maybe putting some guardrails on the whole ‘anyone can connect with anyone’ thing is worth discussing.
So now I need to come to Whatever to learn what happens in my own country! 😂
Just to reassure you – and the 30,000 Belgians who picked up iodine in pharmacies – the authorities have confirmed there is no reason to ingest those just yet.
In fact free iodine has been available in Belgium for year, authorities recommending that people within a certain radius from a nuclear plant to keep some at home in case of hazard.
So yeah, recent events may have rekindled the interest for this otherwise little known Belgian quirk. But it’s far from immediate panic here in the streets.
Not to minimise the gravity of what is happening on the other side of the continent, to the contrary. I just wanted to thank you for a well-needed laugh in the current doom.
The “prisoners of the USA” is pure drama. Russians can get home from the USA via Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, Casablanca, etc. Plus more roundabout routes through Asia. There are flights tomorrow from NYC starting at a bit over $700.
I grew up during the Cold War and have vague memories of the Cuban missile crises. Everyone was fearful of a nuclear war. I truly believe that Putin is not a rational actor at this point and I do worry what his end game is here.
I have been impressed by the courage of the Ukrainian people and my heart breaks for them because for a lot of them their lives will never be the same.
A connecting flight?
Dear Kurt Busiek,
There are no flights to Russia leaving from any country in Europe, or Canada, or USA, or China, so there are no connecting flights that can cross into Russia. And, at this time, flights originating in Russia are forbidden from crossing the air space of the surrounding European countries. Even the polar route is inaccessible because of Greenland’s restricted airspace. Russia is effectively blockaded for all air travel into or out of Russia. So Americans, Europeans, and Canadians in Russia, have no way home, either. Biden’s declaration has effectively stranded them all.
My greater concern, though, is for the Husbands, Fathers, Brothers, not able to accompany their families out of Ukraine into welcoming countries because the Ukrainian President has denied them exit from Ukraine. If this President were so popular, wouldn’t they just stay on their own? They may never see their families again, and their families may never know what has become of them. I’m supporting UNICEF. At least there’s hope for all the children.
“All but the most obtuse of conservative politicians and talking heads have gotten the memo in the last week; it’s been fun watching them denounce Putin with the same lips they’d been kissing his ass with days before. There’s also a vague look of confusion and panic in their eyes; they’ve been on the payroll for so long, or have benefitted from the Russian disinformation strategy of undermining Western democracy, that it’s clear they no longer know what to think or how to say it without direction.”
John, I wish I could share your optimism, but if the last few years has taught us anything, it is that these rancid bags of mince will double-down on their lies, misogyny, homophobia and hatred of anything that is different, that they do not understand or that they can’t profit from.
I don’t really want to argue about how connecting flights work, but you don’t have to connect only through Europe, North America or China, nor do you have to pass through European or polar airspace.
Still, if you’re convinced you can’t get there from here, so be it. That wouldn’t actually make someone a prisoner of the US, just a Russian expatriate, since there are lots of places one could go to from the US.
But there’s not much point to arguing about geography. I’m unconvinced, but I won’t make an effort to convince you. Have a good night, or morning, or whatever applies.