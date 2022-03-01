Very Quick Thoughts on Brandon Sanderson’s Mega Kickstarter
Posted on March 1, 2022
Context: Brandon Sanderson, who has been a #1 New York Times bestseller as co-writer of the Wheel of Time series and his own Stormlight Archives novels, announced a Kickstarter in which he offered four previously unannounced novels as well as a “Year of Sanderson” swag boxes, all to be delivered in 2023. Announced today, the Kickstarter has already gotten $13 million in pledges, and it’s perfectly reasonable to suggest that by the end of the pledge cycle, it may end up between $20M and $25M in pledges.
This has naturally sent the SF/F publishing world into a bit of a tizzy, with people wondering What It All Means for publishing, and who else in SF/F, or fiction generally, who could do something similar.
Naturally, I have some thoughts on this! Here they are, in no particular order.
1. Kudos to Brandon — it’s nice to see his work over the years has led to this. But I think it’s very important to stress the phrase “over the years” here. Brandon published his first books the same year I did (we were in the same Campbell/Astounding Award class together), and since then he’s both been writing assiduously and developing a merchandising and fulfillment backend of the sort that almost no other writer has done. His writing and work ethic got him the nod to finish the Wheel of Time series, and when that was completed he was able to carry much of that vast fandom into his already existing fandom, and into his own work. He’s done other Kickstarters and has developed a reputation for delivering on what he’s promised; he and his crew have done the legwork in creating specialty items and getting them to fans.
In short: Almost uniquely among modern SF/F authors, Sanderson is positioned not only to have an audience large enough for a vastly successful Kickstarter, but he’s also positioned to follow through on those Kickstarter promises with an already-built organization. The numbers this Kickstarter is generating are large, but in the larger context of his career, his ambition and his work, not ultimately that surprising.
2. Could any other currently working SF/F writer do this? I’m skeptical. Certainly there are other writers as popular as Brandon, but it’s the backend bit here that I think is easy to overlook as being critical. People are pledging to Brandon’s Kickstarter not only because they’re fans of his work, but also because they have confidence that a) he’s not going to do a Kickstarter fail and run off with their cash, b) that the quality of the books and swag boxes will be as advertised; he’s not going to half-ass it.
Look, running a Kickstarter is hard; I have any number of friends who have done them and all of them will tell you the effort it takes is immense, and what you get in return, after everything is said and done, isn’t always worth it. Lots of people who have funded Kickstarters will tell you similarly; what they’ve gotten is not always worth the money spent. In this case, however, Brandon & company’s previous experience in merch and fulfillment, on Kickstarter and off of it, works in their favor, in a way that someone doing a Kickstarter/fulfillment for the first time can’t realistically hope to match — even writers who have similar fan bases.
The SF/F writers I think could do similarly are people who, like Brandon, have at least some merchandising/fulfillment experience to go along with their writing. Neil Gaiman is one; Pat Rothfuss and George RR Martin are two others (don’t start in here about their publishing frequency; it’s already tiring). Among newer writers, VE Schwab and NK Jemisin are two I think have the goodwill for a very successful Kickstarter, even without a great amount of experience in distribution. After that, things get iffy. There are others who could essentially publish themselves out of petty cash (Stephen King, JK Rowling, James Patterson), but I’m not sure why they would want to bother; their merchandising/distribution set-ups are already well-built out (GRRM is likely and realistically in this category as well).
3. Could I do a Kickstarter like this? In at least one of the discussions online, someone suggested I might be able to pull it off. And my answer is: Probably not, or at the very least not nearly as well as Brandon. One, his fanbase is both larger and more fervent. Mine is fine — I know how much I sell, and it’s lovely — but Brandon’s is more. Good for him. Two, again, there’s the merchandising/distribution backend to consider. I don’t have one (yet), and even if I get one it’s likely to be built differently than Brandon’s is. Maybe at some point in the future, say if Old Man’s War finally gets made as a movie and is a smash, and I start more actively merchandising my work, then I could pull something like this off. But now? Nope!
And that’s fine with me, by the way. Again: Brandon’s done the backend work already; I haven’t. I’m not going pretend our positions are equal here. To repeat, what we’re seeing here is the result of years of planning that Brandon’s done but other writers, even ones of similar popularity, have not. It matters.
4. I’m seeing some people using Brandon’s Kickstarter as evidence that writers don’t need publishers any more, and my thought on that is whoa, Nelly, let’s slow down for a minute here. Brandon’s position is very nearly sui generis, for reasons I’ve already explained. He has essentially been running a publishing/merchandising/fulfillment company for years, while working with existing publishers to build (oy, here comes that word) his brand. Using Brandon Sanderson as evidence of anything other than that he makes a very fine and successful Brandon Sanderson is ignoring a lot of the work he did and eliding over the factors that got him to this point.
Can writers be successful without publishers? Sure, and some have been! But it’s an immense amount of work, that some people aren’t competent to do and others don’t care to do. I’ve mentioned before that I love working with my various publishers because they let me do the things I’m good at (writing, some marketing) while they handle literally every other thing, from copyediting to distribution, that I have no ambition to bother with. A writer like me is likely to be more successful with a publisher than without one. Publishers do bring things to the party, as it were, to make the party better.
Also remember — and Brandon is himself a good example of this — it doesn’t have to be either/or. A successful writer can do some things with a publisher first, and other things on their own first (provided they’ve done enough to establish a backend capability). The takeaway from Brandon’s Kickstarter success here is not that publishing is doomed, but that writers, particularly already-successful ones, have more options available to them than ever before, especially if they have already done the work to execute on those options.
5. And this is really the thing I think needs to be brought home here. Brandon’s done the work. He’s spent years doing the work, inside traditional publishing and out of it. Along the way, he’s caught some pretty big breaks (see that Wheel of Time thing), but many of those breaks have also been about the previous work. If you do the work, and have some luck (okay, a lot of luck), you’ll have more options to get your work to people.
But it doesn’t come out of nowhere. It took Brandon 16 years (not counting all the work he did before he got professionally published) to get where he now, reaping the benefits of this whopping Kickstarter. Could someone else do it? Maybe, in time. But right now, it’s Brandon who put in the time, and effort. Good for him. If you want the same, get working.
Before anyone else mentions it, yes, indeed, Brandon also benefits from operating on the Lowest Difficulty Setting of life, here in the US, and its entirely possible some opportunities were open to him as a straight white male that weren’t open to others (and still might not be in many ways).
I wonder if the recent TV version of Wheel of Time has bumped up his audience and contributed to this happening now? (Personally I thought his WoT books were great and have liked a few of his other series (but not his big Stormlight books — personal preference thing rather than a quality judgement) and if this brings him in more money and lets him put out more books, good on him.
I’ve backed a few of Rudy Rucker’s KS campaigns. The most recent raised fewer dollars than Sanderson has backers in the first day. To be fair, Rucker is a bit more of an acquired taste (one I picked up decades ago). Amazing to see the breadth of creative campaigns out there, and some of the unconventional approaches to publishing.
You could do it if burritos could be shipped.
Another thought about #4. Sanderson doesn’t seem to be abandoning traditional publishing either. He still has various works like the Stormlight Archive that are going through the traditional publishing route. This seems to be layered on top of that traditional publishing base.
I have done all kinds of variations on publishing, from trade to small to self to crowdfund and back again. It’s awesome. It’s also a megafuckton of work the farther you get from conventional Big Five. (Probably telling that my first thought on seeing the numbers were “Holy shit, someone’s gonna have to fulfill HOW MUCH?!”)
I’m in awe he can do it. I can’t, and there’s no amount of money that could make me the kind of person who could. I panic when I owe ONE person a book.
So yeah, this is amazing for him and he absolutely deserves the success, but no, this is not gonna replace publishers for 99% of us.
Writers building teams to run expanded business seems to be a 21st century trend. Gaiman and his work for the CBLDF was the first I ever became aware of then the Greene boys with their P4A and Rothfuss with Worldbuilders all doing fine charity work. Sanderson’s Dragon Steel is a different take and heading in another direction; but is doing good work brining in newer writers. He mentioned that one benefit of this Kickstarter was to bypass the Amazon domination of the market and I have to love that.
Given how odd Rudy Rucker’s work is, the amazing thing is that he ever got published by a regular publisher at all. A big part of it was likely being in the right place at the right time; cyberpunk was really hot for a while, and Rucker was close enough to it to convince people to pick up his books.
It’s great that there are now ways other than conventional publishing and distribution to get work out in to the world and maybe even make some money from it. The traditional model doesn’t work for every author and every book, and works that are out of step with what is currently fashionable are especially likely to benefit from other channels. E-books, in particular, have worked well for some authors. But as Scalzi points out, the traditional publishers DO work well for many authors, including him.
I have a friend who is a successful romance writer. She is very clear that she is a “commercial” writer. I think that she is self-published. She has worked very hard building her audience, and got to the point where she quit her day job – technical writing – because her romance writing was making as much or more than the tech writing. More power to her!
It may be a successful Kickstarter campaign, but it’s not a very good one.
For one, it’s really vague – you don’t know what merchandise you gonna get, even what types of merch are planned. You don’t have any idea about the books either! Brandon Sanderson is a great author, but don’t kid ourselves – his books heavily fluctuate in quality and some are a real slog to get through.
Secondly, for all this talk and experience about running a fulfilment business over the years, he really dropped the ball with international orders: flat fee for shipping outside US, and what a ridiculous fee it is! If you opt in for the full “Year of Sanderson” package, you pay 117% of your pledge in just shipping and handling fees!! That clearly shows that he can’t manage this size of operation or at least the fulfilment side of it.
He is going to earn a great deal of money here and more power to him! Hopefully something good will come out of it for the whole SF/F community. But I can’t but to feel disappointed.