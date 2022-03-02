What I Did With My Wednesday

Posted on March 2, 2022    Posted by      1 Comment

I signed a shitload of books. Here are some but not all of them. If you ordered a signed copy of Kaiju from Subterranean Press, it has now been signed and will be on its way to you presently (timed to arrived on or near the actual date of publication). I drove to Michigan to do this and then because I needed to be home tomorrow for JoCo Cruise stuff, I drove home. I’m tired now. I think I’ll go to bed.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

