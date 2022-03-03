Vacation Mode is [ON]

I’m off to the JoCo Cruise for the next week, and while I have populated in the Big Idea pieces between now and when I return, you probably shouldn’t expect too much else here from me between now and then, unless I decide to torture you with pictures of tropical paradise and what not. Likewise, I might occasionally pop into Twitter now and again, but you really shouldn’t count on it. Don’t worry, there’s a whole Internet to keep you busy until I get back. Try some of that for a bit.

Otherwise, see you in just over a week. Just in time for my book release, in fact. Wheeee!

— JS