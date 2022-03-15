The Kaiju Preservation Society: Out Now!

Posted on March 15, 2022

Finally! My newest book, The Kaiju Preservation Society, is out and in the world (or at least, in the US and Canada, the UK edition comes out on Thursday). It’s available in Hardcover and eBook, and also in Audio, read by Wil Wheaton. You can get it at your local bookseller, or online: Amazon|Barnes & Noble|Bookshop|Books-a-Million|Indiebound|Powell’s|Kobo|Google|Apple or really anyplace you might get your books.

The reviews have been excellent, here in the US and in the UK. And it’s already been optioned for television!

I am touring to support it here in the US, starting today. I’ll be reading new stuff and answering questions and otherwise be full of shenanigans.

There’s so much I want to say about Kaiju, but more than that, I want you to read it. This is a special book to me, and among other things helped get me through a rough moment in the world. My experience writing it was joyful, and I think a lot of that joy finds itself transferred onto the page. I think you will enjoy the heck out of it. I hope you do, anyway.

If you’ve already pre-ordered the book: Thank you! That means a lot to me. If you’re planning to get it now that it’s out: Thank you too! That also means a lot to me.

A new book in the world never stops being an amazing thing to me. Something that was once only in my brain is now out to each of you. May it make you happy.

And now, I’m off the the airport for a ridiculously early flight to get to Chapel Hill, NC to start my book tour. See you at Flyleaf books, folks. And then in many other cities after that.

— JS

4 Comments on “The Kaiju Preservation Society: Out Now!”

  3. Just in time m, I finished the latest Stephenson this morning! Can’t wait to start listening during my lunch break :)

