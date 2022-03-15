View From a Hotel Window, 3/15/22: Chapel Hill
Posted on March 15, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
After a very early morning, I have landed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for the first event of the book tour, at Flyleaf Books. Things are going a little bit differently this time, with the signing starting at 5:00 p.m., followed by the actual event at 6:00 p.m. so if you are coming, remember to get there early so I can sign books for you!
Today’s view from the hotel window is a classic. A parking lot, some trees, some background elements. Basically, just everything that you come to expect in one of my hotel photos. Yes, it’s been a hot minute since we’ve had one of these types of pictures. But I’m back in the swing of things, folks.
Tomorrow: I will be heading to the great state of Georgia, specifically Decatur, Georgia, for an event at the Eagle Eye bookstore. That will be at 7:00 p.m. See you there!
— JS
I went to college at Chapel Hill. It’s a beautiful place. Be sure to walk through the quad and roam Franklin Street. Oh, and by all means, sit on one of their famous stone walls and watch the world float past. :)
Just bought KPS, can’t wait to start goldbricking — er, take an authorized unpaid break — and start reading.
Regarding your tour – I’m sure that Richmond, VA has plenty to recommend it but do consider Richmond, CA, the City of Pride and Purpose. What’s that? you asked. Bookstore? Um, yeah, probably a good idea at some point. We’re close to Pegasus & Pendragon in Berkeley…
Don’t forget to be especially kind to the hotel staff, from maids to front desk people. They interact with some of the worst narcissists and #?@! on a daily basis and every kind word from normal people is treasured.
This is a challenge to everyone: pay it forward! If for no other reason, be an example of how adults should behave, regardless of how others act (and react).
I’ll see you this evening!!! So glad that you’re able to do in-person events again.
It’s one of your prettier hotel parking lots. Have fun with the signing!