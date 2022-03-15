View From a Hotel Window, 3/15/22: Chapel Hill

After a very early morning, I have landed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for the first event of the book tour, at Flyleaf Books. Things are going a little bit differently this time, with the signing starting at 5:00 p.m., followed by the actual event at 6:00 p.m. so if you are coming, remember to get there early so I can sign books for you!

Today’s view from the hotel window is a classic. A parking lot, some trees, some background elements. Basically, just everything that you come to expect in one of my hotel photos. Yes, it’s been a hot minute since we’ve had one of these types of pictures. But I’m back in the swing of things, folks.

Tomorrow: I will be heading to the great state of Georgia, specifically Decatur, Georgia, for an event at the Eagle Eye bookstore. That will be at 7:00 p.m. See you there!

— JS