View From a Hotel Window, 3/16/22: Decatur
Posted on March 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
I neglected to post this yesterday, on account that during the time that I usually post a picture like this, I took a nap. But better late than never! My window this time looks in on an interior courtyard. And has this cool light fixture in it, so, I thought you would still like to see it. Today: Richmond! I will see you there.
— JS
It was a true pleasure to attend your reading in Decatur last night, and thank you for the time you took to personally sign my book. And, while I will go to my grave not quite understanding your preference for a Ford EV over other options, I can not agree more strongly with the notion that Susan Cooper’s The Dark is Rising is simply the best fantasy series ever to feature an 11 -13 year old wizard protagonist. If you have not read them as an adult, do not doubt that they are even better than you might remember them.
I’m super glad I decided to come yesterday. A good welcome back to the world of nerds coming together in person.
Thanks!