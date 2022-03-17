View From a Hotel Window, 3/17/22: Richmond
Posted on March 17, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
St. Patrick’s Day is rainy here in Richmond, but we’re still going to have a good time at tonight’s event, which is at 6pm at Sam Miller’s Restaurant, presented by Fountain Bookstore. Remember that proof of vaccination will be required, so be ready to show that off (I have mine on my phone).
Tomorrow: I’m in Brookline, at Brookline Booksmith, and everything happens at 7pm there. See you soon, Massachusetts!
— JS
Good to see you out and about on tour again! Did you see the squee-tastic review you got over here?
https://smartbitchestrashybooks.com/reviews/the-kaiju-preservation-society-by-john-scalzi/
I did!
I would have left this on the post for the book, but comments seem to be closed: you slipped up and called Niamh “she” when they are talking to Jamie about nuclear power in Chapter 12:
[She pointed at Kahurangi, who was also catching up on his reading. “This one’s whole damn country is a nuclear-free zone.”]
Something to fix if you get to do revisions. :b
De-lurking (after far too long) to say “Hello”! I’ll be at the Brookline event tomorrow. Hope tonight’s event is great and safe travels, John. Looking forward to meeting you.