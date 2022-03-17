View From a Hotel Window, 3/17/22: Richmond

St. Patrick’s Day is rainy here in Richmond, but we’re still going to have a good time at tonight’s event, which is at 6pm at Sam Miller’s Restaurant, presented by Fountain Bookstore. Remember that proof of vaccination will be required, so be ready to show that off (I have mine on my phone).

Tomorrow: I’m in Brookline, at Brookline Booksmith, and everything happens at 7pm there. See you soon, Massachusetts!

— JS