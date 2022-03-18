View From a Hotel Window, 3/18/22: Brookline
Posted on March 18, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
The sun is out today! Well, at least some of the time. I will take that. Also, Brookline, hello! I am in you and looking forward to the event tonight at 7pm at Brookline Booksmith.
Tomorrow: United Theater in Westerly, Rhode Island! First, me, at 7pm, and then Pacific Rim, at 9pm! How cool is that?
Since you are near the North End, time to head for the Pizza Regina. Mmmm, pizza.
I was just sitting down there on a bench eating an ice cream cone. It’s a short walk to JP Licks!
That’s certainly one of the nicer views you’ve posted!
My copy of The Kaiju Preservation Society arrived today. I had the afternoon off, so of course I started it. It’s everything you promised and more, John! A really solid, funny book.
Soviet era building across the courtyard there! My friend Eric should be there tonight.
Didn’t a friend of yours do a song about that place?
Ah, yes, the Courtyard. I remember when we built that hotel.
Have fun! Wish I could be there tonight, but Friday nights I’m otherwise occupied…