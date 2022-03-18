View From a Hotel Window, 3/18/22: Brookline

The sun is out today! Well, at least some of the time. I will take that. Also, Brookline, hello! I am in you and looking forward to the event tonight at 7pm at Brookline Booksmith.

Tomorrow: United Theater in Westerly, Rhode Island! First, me, at 7pm, and then Pacific Rim, at 9pm! How cool is that?

  1. Since you are near the North End, time to head for the Pizza Regina. Mmmm, pizza.

  2. I was just sitting down there on a bench eating an ice cream cone. It’s a short walk to JP Licks!

  4. My copy of The Kaiju Preservation Society arrived today. I had the afternoon off, so of course I started it. It’s everything you promised and more, John! A really solid, funny book.

  5. Soviet era building across the courtyard there! My friend Eric should be there tonight.

