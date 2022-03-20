Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie
Posted on March 20, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
A year ago today, we brought home this complete doofus. Life has definitely not been boring since then.
Happy gotcha day, Charlie. May we have many more with you.
— JS
Awww – she’s such an adorable doofus!
Mine’s a male cat, but every bit the doofus and I loves him….
“In his belly you will find a new definition of pain and suffering as you are slowly digested over a thousand years.”
Ha. Sorry, my mind… He looks like a sweetheart. Happy Gotcha Day!
My God, man. That beast is… Whom am I kidding. Charlie is adorable. Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie!
She is beauty…
She is grace…
HER MOUTH IS ALMOST HER WHOLE FACE!!!
Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie!
Awwwwww!
Good thing you didn’t happen to have a pheromone canister handy…