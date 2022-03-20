Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie

Posted on March 20, 2022

A year ago today, we brought home this complete doofus. Life has definitely not been boring since then.

Happy gotcha day, Charlie. May we have many more with you.

— JS

  2. “In his belly you will find a new definition of pain and suffering as you are slowly digested over a thousand years.”

    Ha. Sorry, my mind… He looks like a sweetheart. Happy Gotcha Day!

  3. My God, man. That beast is… Whom am I kidding. Charlie is adorable. Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie!

