The New Chair

Posted on March 20, 2022    Posted by      2 Comments

Oh, hello. First, I am home for two! Whole! Days! in the middle of the tour, which is not to say that I am not currently touring; I have an online event in a couple of hours from this writing, in fact, with the Poisoned Pen bookstore in Scottsdale, Arizona. If you’re seeing this before it happens, come on by and say hello. But it’s nice to be home, to see the family and pets and to do some laundry and sleep in my own bed before setting off again.

Two, the chaise longue in my office has been replaced due to a decades worth of wear and tear taking its toll and making it less comfortable than it had once been. In its place is the very spiffy new polka dot chair/ottoman ensemble, picked out by Krissy because she has much better taste in furnishings than I do. And to compensate the cats for the removal of one of their favorite lounges, we also got a new cat tree, with three (3) cats beds, corresponding to the number of cats currently in the house. Will they accept this new offering? We shall see!

Also, look, a side table. Let’s not forget that, either.

That’s literally what’s new at the Scalzi Compound. How are you?

— JS

