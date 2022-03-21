Jonathan Coulton and Aimee Mann Sing “Red Shirt”

Posted on March 21, 2022

Recorded at the final JoCo 2022 concert. For those of you who don’t know, I commissioned this song from Jonathan when Redshirts came out a decade ago. It’s a lovely song, made even lovelier by the fact that Aimee freakin‘ Mann is singing background on it here. My life is delightful sometimes.

Back on the road for me tomorrow: Cleveland at the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga Public Library at 7pm, and then Boulder, Iowa City and St. Louis. And then home again, home again, jiggity jig.

— JS

1 Comments on “Jonathan Coulton and Aimee Mann Sing “Red Shirt””

  1. I just read Kaiju Preservation Society. You were my favorite all time Sci Fi writer and now I will never read another thing you write. I knew you were a Lefty, but did not realize that you were Marxist and Fascist. Lets Go Brandon.

