Jonathan Coulton and Aimee Mann Sing “Red Shirt”

Recorded at the final JoCo 2022 concert. For those of you who don’t know, I commissioned this song from Jonathan when Redshirts came out a decade ago. It’s a lovely song, made even lovelier by the fact that Aimee freakin‘ Mann is singing background on it here. My life is delightful sometimes.

Back on the road for me tomorrow: Cleveland at the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga Public Library at 7pm, and then Boulder, Iowa City and St. Louis. And then home again, home again, jiggity jig.

— JS