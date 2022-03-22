View From a Hotel Window, 3/22/22: Parma

Posted on March 22, 2022    Posted by      9 Comments

Aw, hell yeah, pure parking lot goodness. Of all the hotel window shots this trip, this one is definitely the most parking lot-licious. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Tonight: Parma/Cleveland! At the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga Public Library! 7pm!

Tomorrow: Boulder! At the Boulder Bookstore! 6:30 (I think, doublecheck with the store)!

— JS

9 Comments on “View From a Hotel Window, 3/22/22: Parma”

  1. Your “view from a hotel window” photographs made me think of the old book “Boring Postcards USA”, published by Phaidon. I think you might find it entertaining (in a somewhat bleak and surreal way). I had a copy many years ago, which sadly I misplaced.

  3. It would be amusing to see you do a parking lot comparison piece at some point in the future since you have seen so many of them. :)

  6. If one spends some time studying the crack patterns in parking lots, one finds unique characteristics in each. Some are quiet literal, like seeing a face or a dog or a bird, while others present a more figurative pattern that seems to try to tell us something in a strange, unknowable code. Other parking lots, like your example today, seem to tell us to go away and stop looking for meaning in parking lots.

  8. Assuming that’s your rental car, are you currently the only occupant of the hotel? If so, nice!

