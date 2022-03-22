View From a Hotel Window, 3/22/22: Parma
Posted on March 22, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Aw, hell yeah, pure parking lot goodness. Of all the hotel window shots this trip, this one is definitely the most parking lot-licious. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.
Tonight: Parma/Cleveland! At the Parma-Snow branch of the Cuyahoga Public Library! 7pm!
Tomorrow: Boulder! At the Boulder Bookstore! 6:30 (I think, doublecheck with the store)!
— JS
Your “view from a hotel window” photographs made me think of the old book “Boring Postcards USA”, published by Phaidon. I think you might find it entertaining (in a somewhat bleak and surreal way). I had a copy many years ago, which sadly I misplaced.
Are you sure you’ll be able to find your car among all the others in the lot?
It would be amusing to see you do a parking lot comparison piece at some point in the future since you have seen so many of them. :)
The final (parking) frontier
I got my ticket for today!
If one spends some time studying the crack patterns in parking lots, one finds unique characteristics in each. Some are quiet literal, like seeing a face or a dog or a bird, while others present a more figurative pattern that seems to try to tell us something in a strange, unknowable code. Other parking lots, like your example today, seem to tell us to go away and stop looking for meaning in parking lots.
Welcome to Cleveland! Looking forward to tonight!
Assuming that’s your rental car, are you currently the only occupant of the hotel? If so, nice!
That pretty much sums up Parma in a nutshell!