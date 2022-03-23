The Kaiju Preservation Society a New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Independent Booksellers, Amazon and Audible Bestseller
Posted on March 23, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 8 Comments
How is Kaiju a bestseller? Let’s add it up!
New York Times: #10 (Combined Print & eBook)
USA Today: #19 (This list covers all books sold in the US)
Audible: #6 (Audiobook Fiction)
Los Angeles Times: #4 (Hardcover Fiction)
Indie Booksellers: #10 (Hardcover Fiction)
Amazon: #15 (Fiction, across all formats)
You know what? This is a good day.
Thank you, all of you who bought the book, in whatever format. I could not be happier.
— JS
Happy for you! Half way through and resenting interruptions like work and family.
And thank you for writing it! For some reason, when lockdown started, I couldn’t bring myself to read fiction. When the vaccines happened and I started leaving the house (once in a while), I bought a few books … but haven’t read them yet.
But how can you resist something called “Kaiju Preservation Society?” It took a few days to start, but I got the ebook version so I could access it on my phone from anywhere, and now I’m reading! Fiction! Again! There are not enough exclamation marks in the universe for how excited I am.
Also – enjoying the hell out of it so far.
It was a ton of fun, John. I loved it.
Conga-rats! I have a hardcover of the book. It’s hard to put down.
Finished it last night and it was a great ride.
Went ahead and bought the Audible version so I can play it for Zach on our road trip – and so I can hear Wil read it because I read it in his voice! :)
Congratulations John! The book is awesome!
Now we’re doing a Kaiju movie marathon in honor of it. Started with Gojira, of course!
Congratulations! At the moment Tamsyn Muir has her literary hooks deep into my bones but TKPS is on my list for sure.
Congrats John! It is definitely a good read . You and Tor has done a great job getting the word out about it.