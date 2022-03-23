The Kaiju Preservation Society a New York Times, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Independent Booksellers, Amazon and Audible Bestseller

Posted on March 23, 2022

How is Kaiju a bestseller? Let’s add it up!

New York Times: #10 (Combined Print & eBook)

USA Today: #19 (This list covers all books sold in the US)

Audible: #6 (Audiobook Fiction)

Los Angeles Times: #4 (Hardcover Fiction)

Indie Booksellers: #10 (Hardcover Fiction)

Amazon: #15 (Fiction, across all formats)

You know what? This is a good day.

Thank you, all of you who bought the book, in whatever format. I could not be happier.

— JS

  2. And thank you for writing it! For some reason, when lockdown started, I couldn’t bring myself to read fiction. When the vaccines happened and I started leaving the house (once in a while), I bought a few books … but haven’t read them yet.

    But how can you resist something called “Kaiju Preservation Society?” It took a few days to start, but I got the ebook version so I could access it on my phone from anywhere, and now I’m reading! Fiction! Again! There are not enough exclamation marks in the universe for how excited I am.

    Also – enjoying the hell out of it so far.

  5. Finished it last night and it was a great ride.

    Went ahead and bought the Audible version so I can play it for Zach on our road trip – and so I can hear Wil read it because I read it in his voice! :)

  6. Congratulations John! The book is awesome!

    Now we’re doing a Kaiju movie marathon in honor of it. Started with Gojira, of course!

  8. Congrats John! It is definitely a good read . You and Tor has done a great job getting the word out about it.

