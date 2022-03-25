View From a Hotel Window 3/25/22: St. Louis
I don’t know, it’s kinda trashy. But St. Louis is lovely, and the hotel in general is nice, so there’s that.
Tonight is the last event of this stretch of the tour, 7pm at the St. Louis Public Library. Please come by to say hello!
And then I go home for several days. Hooray! But next Friday I will be in Hoboken, for the Hoboken Literary Weekend. If you’re in the area, and there are several million of you who are, please come see me.
— JS
Trash???? That’s the hot tub! Just lift the yellow lids and enjoy a nice soak! :)