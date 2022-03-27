A Night on Cat Mountain

Photoshop has some new filters that run a picture you might have through some pre-existing artwork, and so I took a picture of Spice and ran it through a filter of a painting of mountains. The result is not displeasing. Yes, this is what I am doing with my Sunday (I also wrote an essay, but that won’t be out until later this week).

Also, the last couple of days I was battling a cold which I picked up on the road, and yes, it was just a cold, I did a nose-stab when I got home, and it came out negative for COVID, so. I slept like a rock last night and woke up less phlegmy and scratchy-throated, although still a bit tired. Honestly it’s been so long since I’ve had a cold — thank you masking and social distancing — that I almost forgot what they were like. I could have been happy not knowing for a while longer, honestly.

— JS

  2. Is it a Cat Mountain — or a Mountain Cat? Interesting effect regardless. I’ve never tried tweaking a photo like that, could be fun.

    Welcome home, where the pillow knows your ear.

