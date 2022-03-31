The Regrettes: Anxieties
Posted on March 31, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Weird little video. Pretty good song.
Traveling tomorrow for my appearance at Little City Books in Hoboken at 7pm, as part of the Hoboken Literary Weekend. If you’re in the area, come by and say hello. If you’re not in the area, uhhhh, have a good Friday, I guess.
— JS
I liked The Regrettes better when they were an angry teenage pop-punk band. But I am an old guy and not their targeted demographic, so they should do exactly what they want.
At 21, Lydia Knight is already one hell of a songwriter. She’s one to watch.
(And John, you have a good Friday, too!)
:)