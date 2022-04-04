A Handgun-Related Whoopsie in “Kaiju”

Which is: Glock 19s don’t have external safeties.

Which I knew, because after I wrote the firearm into the scene I was all “Oh, I should check to make sure I’m accurately representing that handgun,” and then I was all, “Oh, that’s not accurate, I will have to go back and change that,” and than I was all, “Hey, look, shiny object over here,” and then forgot all about it. Embarrassing, that. I will fix it for subsequent editions. I’m posting it here so when Glock 19 owners and others send me correction notes, I can point them to this and let them know it’s a known issue which will be addressed in in the future (or, depending on when one reads this, may have already been addressed for those subsequent editions).

This is not the first time I made an error which made it into the final (see: The hyperbolic orbit of an asteroid in The Ghost Brigades, which persisted across several editions, much to my exasperation), and these things happen, because people are fallible, and I no less so than others. It’s still annoying. I prefer errors in my work to be not so obvious, you know?

Anyway, yes. Oops. Fixing. Thank you.

— JS