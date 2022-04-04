Aaaaaand… Exhale

Why am I exhaling? Because I have Two! Whole! Weeks! — plus a couple of days! — before I have to go out into the world again to promote The Kaiju Preservation Society. After that I will be in Los Angeles, and Berkeley, and Chicago, and Gaithersburg, MD for various book festivals. But for now, I get to sleep in my own bed, and see my family, and pet my various pets. It’s a lovely state of affairs.

It’s not that I don’t enjoy being out in the world and seeing people, mind you. I do, especially after having two years of more or less enforced being at home. But being on tour is a little like being in a bubble; yes, the rest of the world exists, but one is busy enough traveling and doing events that it’s background noise rather than part of one’s actual life. Often this is a good thing (see: news), but one also does miss out on what’s going on with family and friends and such. Having a couple of weeks at home to re-center into one’s own life is a good thing.

(Also, I might, you know, write some in the novel that I am meant to put out in 2023. Would be useful to do that, I think.)

Anyway: Two! Whole! Weeks! It’s entirely possible that I may follow Spice’s example here and sleep through most of it. What a delight that would be, honestly.

— JS

  2. Spice sets an excellent example in napping, but I do recommend that you not attempt to emulate her sleeping position. Unless you wish to spend a lot of time and money at your chiropractor, that is.

    Enjoy your downtime – you deserve it!

  4. That cat has too many feet!

    Is she actually resting her head on her back right foot?

    I can’t even.

  5. I used to travel for work and people thought it was so glamorous. After staring at the same hotel wall all day for a week, I was very glad to get home to my cat and my bed.

  10. You’re coming to Berkeley? I didn’t see it on the tour dates list.

    Where and when?

  11. Gosh, there are a lot of us in Berkeley! Maybe we should plan a pre- or post-party at one of the local likely spots. Once we know what locality you’re going to localize yourself in.

