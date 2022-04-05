Double Vaxxed, Double Boosted
If you’re wondering if people are actually getting a second COVID booster, well, hello, I’m people, and I just got my second booster shot. Why did I get my second booster shot? Let me count off some reasons:
1. COVID is still out there! And still infecting people! And still killing people, alas; this is not an abstraction to me as it has very recently claimed people I loved. I’m inclined to continue to take it seriously.
2. Plus there are new variants going around, against which it doesn’t hurt to have an additional boost.
3. Also, I live in a county where, still, less than 40% of people have had their first shot of the COVID vaccine, much less the full regimen including that first booster, so I’m inclined to believe a second booster would be prudent.
4. Additionally, I’m traveling more or less on a pre-COVID schedule now, with the recent tour and further festival/convention appearances. This means exposure to a hell of a lot of people in airports, hotels and at events, and that many more chances to be exposed. Boosting my immune response to the virus is useful given how many people I’ve seen and will be seeing.
5. An obnoxious cold that plagued me on the second half of my book tour reminded me that no matter how otherwise healthy I am, I am still well capable of catching a virus and having it fuck with me. The cold just made me phlegmy. COVID could incapacitate or kill me. So, uh, yeah.
6. Finally, I’m over 50 and while I feel fine and healthy and have no obvious comorbidities, there’s still a higher risk for people my age than not. Simple statistics suggested going ahead and getting that second booster.
Now, with all of that said: I strongly suspect that, at this point, if I do contract COVID, it’ll likely present itself as something like a bad cold than something that puts me in the hospital, or requires something like a respirator, or puts me in the ground. Again, the statistics are on my vaxxed-and-boosted side here. But then, that’s because I am vaxxed and boosted, not just because I feel lucky. It’s also possible that this second booster will end up having less efficacy than the initial booster; that’s fine. For me, a modest boost to my ability to swat back COVID is still better than not.
Naturally, I encourage everyone to get a full vaccine regimen, including at least a single booster, if not for themselves then for the people they may know who are more susceptible to to the virus and/or can’t get the shot for reasons better than “I don’t want to and you can’t make me get it and it’s all a government conspiracy anyway.” But, to be blunt about it, at this point, aside from the relative few who legitimately cannot take the vaccine, the country now falls into two groups, the vaccinated, and the damned fools. The damned fools are unreachable at this late date, so I will leave them to their karma. All the more reason, however, for me to get that second booster. It’s not like the damned fools want it. I might as well have it.
Would I get an additional booster from here? Probably, if it made sense to — for example, if a new strain of COVID not well covered by the current crop of vaccines/boosters pops up and a new booster addresses it. In this it would be like getting a flu shot (which, of course, I also got this year). I do understand there is a relatively minor concern that too many shots will mess with the body’s ability to develop an antibody “memory” or some such, but then, I’m not planning to get a new shot every month. I suspect I and my immune system would be fine.
And at this point, I think I will be fine in general, too. Double vaxxed, double boosted: As covered as I can get, and ready to be in the world. It’s nice to worry less. And all it took was a half-hour out of my day.
Just got my double boost yesterday!
Got my 4th yesterday too
I have two Modernas, an Astrazenica, and now an Omicron. I tested positive two months after my booster, had zero symptoms, and nobody I had been in contact with tested positive. The vaccine works. I’ll get my second booster too.
Not sure yet if I qualify. But as soon as I’m sure, I’m going for mine.
I have a friend who lost his father and whose kids lost their grandfather to COVID because said relative was an anti-vaxxer, so thank you for doing this for your friends and family.
As the parent of an infant too young to be vaccinated, I wish there were significantly fewer “damn fools” in this country. I’m glad the Moderna trials for 0.5-5 year-olds seem to be positive, maybe by fall when my daughter is fully vaccinated I’ll be able to relax a bit, but that age range represents a whole 6% of the country that can’t be vaccinated yet.
I am double vaxed and single boosted, and I caught omicron in February. It was like having a mix of cold and flu symptoms for about a week, but I note there were some lingering side effects that made it clear this was something different. I feel so fortunate that I was able to get the vaccine and it’s followup, and not find myself in the hospital or worse.
I’m lucky enough to live in a San Francisco Bay Area county with 94.3% of eligible occupants (83% of all occupants) vaccinated, and my monitoring daily wastewater COVID RNA stats and hospital COVID beds stats suggests current low risk. So, there’s arguably almost the same timing conundrum as for the seasonal flu jab:
Your topped-up antibody response, the rapid-response squad of the adaptive immune system, ramps up for a fortnight after booster jab and lasts four month (according to Israeli data about Pfizer, later confirmed by others). So, do I want that four months to run from late April to late August, or do I want it to start and end later? As with the seasonal flu, the trick is to try to target the next wave. Data so far are unclear about a BA.2 or other wave.
Of course, it may be that, by August, FDA and other national health authorities will decide “Actually, a jab every four months seems wise, going forward.” But, just to point out how tricky these things are, if a booster reformulated for newer strains gets EUA in June, someone who got booster #2 on April 3rd would, I think, be told to wait until August.
But certainly, in Our Good Host’s position, living in rural Ohio and having the exposure factors he mentioned, getting jab #2 does seem highly advisable. And likewise for many readers.
Got my fourth shot on Friday, just about as soon as they were available. No Covid for me so far, unless I had an asymptomatic case in the early days before testing was widely available, and I’m hoping to keep it that way. I’m also still wearing my mask indoors.
I’m glad to hear you’re taking care of yourself. Some people are reporting brain fuzziness from long Covid, which would be very troublesome for a writer.
I’m considering booster #2 for much the same reasons. I’ve been all-Moderna so far, and happy to be so as it seems to be reporting the best results. However, there is some discussion that there may be some benefit to mixing vaccine types as it is said to possibly confer wider protection against differing variants. Mr. Scalzi, would you care to comment about which vaccine types you’ve taken so far, and your opinion (if any) on the multi-vaccine question?
If you believe the data – and I do – this is the only sensible thing to do. It shifts the odds very strongly in your favor – and you STILL need the odds in your favor, as COVID is very much a continuing threat.
In case anyone doubts that, my wife lost one of her best friends to COVID four weeks ago. She was older and had a serious co-morbidity, but she had been double vaxxed and boosted to reduce her exposure. (The odds were in her favor, but the risk was still there at a lower level – not enough lower in her case.)
Tom –
Very prudent of you. We got notified by our phones that we were exposed to Covid and as near as we can figure it was at your book signing in Boulder. Tested negative, whew! Getting our 2nd booster on Friday.
2me booster tomorrow, 8:25 AM. That’s the first day of availability here. We’ve (wife and I) had our initial vaccines, and first booster, all on their first days available.
I have a wonky heart and tobacco-ash-filled lungs. Covid would not be good….
I have had my 2 rounds of Pfizer plus the booster and once CDC guidance recommends that folks in their 40s get the second booster I’ll be getting that as well. I don’t understand why people are rejecting guidance from PHDs in infectious diseases and going with podcasters and Facebook posts?