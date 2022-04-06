“Kaiju” a New York Times Bestseller (Again)
This time on the NYT Audio Fiction Best Seller list, where it pops in at #14. As it also appeared on the NYT Combined Print & eBook list, we can say that the book is officially a hit in every format it’s come out in. Which is a lovely thing to be able to say. I’m very pleased with how this book has been doing out in the world.
(It’s also in its third week on the Indie Bookstore Hardcover Fiction list. Whee!)
And how was your Wednesday?
— JS
I have enjoyed the humor in many of your books, but I’ve rarely laughed out loud like I am reading this one. I’m also liking the “trick” you’re doing with Jamie’s gender. Like Chris in the Lock In books, my Jamie is not the same Jamie another reader is experiencing.
Of course that’s always true, to a point, but more so in this book. I like it.
Congratulations! This success is VERY well deserved.
I loved this one. And the timing was perfect; I just read it by my mom’s bedside, as Mom lies dying after a massive stroke. It was the ideal engaging read at such a time – warm and funny and hopeful – and it’s gotten me through one of the worst weeks of my life.
Congrats once again, John.
For my Wednesday, there was an email in one of my inboxes from Bob Dylan’s son, wanting to do a podcast interview with a certain SFWA Grandmaster I webmaster for. I should probably suggest he also consider doing one with a certain current NYT bestseller…
Thank you for the heads up!
I didn’t realise that the audio edition had made it across the pond yet; this solves my question about what I am going to listen to tonight.
I have been relying on A Very Scalzi Christmas for the nights when I was almost unable to read and/or listen to much of my library because of the sheer weight of things happening in Ukraine.
And now I have Kaiju downloaded and ready to go, so thank you!