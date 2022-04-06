“Kaiju” a New York Times Bestseller (Again)

This time on the NYT Audio Fiction Best Seller list, where it pops in at #14. As it also appeared on the NYT Combined Print & eBook list, we can say that the book is officially a hit in every format it’s come out in. Which is a lovely thing to be able to say. I’m very pleased with how this book has been doing out in the world.

(It’s also in its third week on the Indie Bookstore Hardcover Fiction list. Whee!)

And how was your Wednesday?

— JS