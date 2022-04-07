Hey, Look, the 2022 Hugo Finalists Have Been Announced

And I’m delighted that many dear friends and colleagues are nominated this year. Congratulations to everyone who has made the finalist list!

The whole list, as emailed to me (and many others) by Chicon 8, this year’s Worldcon:

Best Novel

Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor; St. Martin’s)

The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton; Harper Voyager US)

A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)

A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)

She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor; Mantle)

Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine; Del Rey)



Best Novella

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)

Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)

A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)

Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)

The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)



Best Novelette

“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge 11/21)

“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld 6/21)

L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)

“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny 5-6/21)

“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny 11-12/21)

“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny 3-4/21)



Best Short Story

“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex 2/21)

“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny 5-6/21)

“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (com: Magic Story 9/21)

“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter 7/21)

“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3-4/21)

“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny 3-4/21)



Best Series

The World of the White Rat, Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll)

The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)

Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)

Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor)

The Kingston Cycle, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)

Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)



Best Graphic Story or Comic

Die, Volume 4: Bleed, Kieron Gillen, art by Stephanie Hans, lettering by Clayton Cowles (Image)

Once & Future, Volume 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, art by Dan Mora, colored by Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)

Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC)

Strange Adventures, Tom King, art by Mitch Gerads & Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)

Monstress, Volume 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image)

Lore Olympus, Volume 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)



Best Related Work

Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)

The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War, Camestros Felapton (Cattimothy House)

Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950-1985, Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre (PM)

True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)

Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller)

“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox 6/21)



Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Dune

Encanto

The Green Knight

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Space Sweepers

WandaVision



Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

Arcane: “The Monster You Created”

The Expanse: “Nemesis Games”

For All Mankind: “The Grey”

Loki: “The Nexus Event”

Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj”

The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon”



Best Editor, Short Form

Neil Clarke

Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki

Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya

Jonathan Strahan

Sheree Renée Thomas

Sheila Williams



Best Editor, Long Form

Ruoxi Chen

Nivia Evans

Sarah Guan

Patrick Nielsen Hayden

Brit Hvide

Navah Wolfe



Best Professional Artist

Tommy Arnold

Rovina Cai

Ashley Mackenzie

Maurizio Manzieri

Will Staehle

Alyssa Winans



Best Semiprozine

Beneath Ceaseless Skies

Escape Pod

FIYAH

PodCastle

Strange Horizons

Uncanny



Best Fanzine

The Full Lid

Galactic Journey

Journey Planet

Quick Sip Reviews

Small Gods

Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog



Best Fancast

Be The Serpent

The Coode Street Podcast

Hugo, Girl!

Octothorpe

Our Opinions Are Correct

Worldbuilding for Masochists



Best Fan Writer

Chris M. Barkley

Bitter Karella

Alex Brown

Cora Buhlert

Jason Sanford

Paul Weimer



Best Fan Artist

Iain J. Clark

Lorelei Esther

Sara Felix

Ariela Housman

Nilah Magruder

Lee Moyer



Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book [Not a Hugo]

Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan)

A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)

Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet; Hot Key)

Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)

Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen; Rock the Boat)



Astounding Award for Best New Writer [Not a Hugo Award]

Tracy Deonn*

Micaiah Johnson*

K. Larkwood*

Everina Maxwell

Shelley Parker-Chan

Xiran Jay Zhao

*Finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility.