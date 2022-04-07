Hey, Look, the 2022 Hugo Finalists Have Been Announced
And I’m delighted that many dear friends and colleagues are nominated this year. Congratulations to everyone who has made the finalist list!
The whole list, as emailed to me (and many others) by Chicon 8, this year’s Worldcon:
Best Novel
Light From Uncommon Stars, Ryka Aoki (Tor; St. Martin’s)
The Galaxy, and the Ground Within, Becky Chambers (Hodder & Stoughton; Harper Voyager US)
A Master of Djinn, P. Djèlí Clark (Tordotcom; Orbit UK)
A Desolation Called Peace, Arkady Martine (Tor; Tor UK)
She Who Became the Sun, Shelley Parker-Chan (Tor; Mantle)
Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir (Ballantine; Del Rey)
Best Novella
A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers (Tordotcom)
Fireheart Tiger, Aliette de Bodard (Tordotcom)
A Spindle Splintered, Alix E. Harrow (Tordotcom)
Across the Green Grass Fields, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Elder Race, Adrian Tchaikovsky (Tordotcom)
The Past Is Red, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)
Best Novelette
“O2 Arena”, Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki (Galaxy’s Edge 11/21)
“Bots of the Lost Ark”, Suzanne Palmer (Clarkesworld 6/21)
L’Esprit de L’Escalier, Catherynne M. Valente (Tordotcom)
“Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.”, Fran Wilde (Uncanny 5-6/21)
“That Story Isn’t the Story”, John Wiswell (Uncanny 11-12/21)
“Colors of the Immortal Palette”, Caroline M. Yoachim (Uncanny 3-4/21)
Best Short Story
“Mr. Death”, Alix E. Harrow (Apex 2/21)
“Proof by Induction”, José Pablo Iriarte (Uncanny 5-6/21)
“Tangles”, Seanan McGuire (com: Magic Story 9/21)
“Unknown Number”, Blue Neustifter (Twitter 7/21)
“Where Oaken Hearts Do Gather”, Sarah Pinsker (Uncanny 3-4/21)
“The Sin of America”, Catherynne M. Valente (Uncanny 3-4/21)
Best Series
The World of the White Rat, Kingfisher (Ursula Vernon) (Argyll)
The Green Bone Saga, Fonda Lee (Orbit)
Wayward Children, Seanan McGuire (Tordotcom)
Terra Ignota, Ada Palmer (Tor)
The Kingston Cycle, C.L. Polk (Tordotcom)
Merchant Princes, Charles Stross (Macmillan)
Best Graphic Story or Comic
Die, Volume 4: Bleed, Kieron Gillen, art by Stephanie Hans, lettering by Clayton Cowles (Image)
Once & Future, Volume 3: The Parliament of Magpies, Kieron Gillen, art by Dan Mora, colored by Tamra Bonvillain (BOOM!)
Far Sector, N.K. Jemisin, art by Jamal Campbell (DC)
Strange Adventures, Tom King, art by Mitch Gerads & Evan “Doc” Shaner (DC)
Monstress, Volume 6: The Vow, Marjorie Liu, art by Sana Takeda (Image)
Lore Olympus, Volume 1, Rachel Smythe (Del Rey)
Best Related Work
Never Say You Can’t Survive, Charlie Jane Anders (Tordotcom)
The Complete Debarkle: Saga of a Culture War, Camestros Felapton (Cattimothy House)
Dangerous Visions and New Worlds: Radical Science Fiction, 1950-1985, Andrew Nette & Iain McIntyre (PM)
True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, Abraham Riesman (Crown)
Being Seen: One Deafblind Woman’s Fight to End Ableism, Elsa Sjunneson (Tiller)
“How Twitter can ruin a life”, Emily St. James (Vox 6/21)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
Dune
Encanto
The Green Knight
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Space Sweepers
WandaVision
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
Arcane: “The Monster You Created”
The Expanse: “Nemesis Games”
For All Mankind: “The Grey”
Loki: “The Nexus Event”
Star Trek: Lower Decks: “wej Duj”
The Wheel of Time: “The Flame of Tar Valon”
Best Editor, Short Form
Neil Clarke
Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki
Mur Lafferty & S.B. Divya
Jonathan Strahan
Sheree Renée Thomas
Sheila Williams
Best Editor, Long Form
Ruoxi Chen
Nivia Evans
Sarah Guan
Patrick Nielsen Hayden
Brit Hvide
Navah Wolfe
Best Professional Artist
Tommy Arnold
Rovina Cai
Ashley Mackenzie
Maurizio Manzieri
Will Staehle
Alyssa Winans
Best Semiprozine
Beneath Ceaseless Skies
Escape Pod
FIYAH
PodCastle
Strange Horizons
Uncanny
Best Fanzine
The Full Lid
Galactic Journey
Journey Planet
Quick Sip Reviews
Small Gods
Unofficial Hugo Book Club Blog
Best Fancast
Be The Serpent
The Coode Street Podcast
Hugo, Girl!
Octothorpe
Our Opinions Are Correct
Worldbuilding for Masochists
Best Fan Writer
Chris M. Barkley
Bitter Karella
Alex Brown
Cora Buhlert
Jason Sanford
Paul Weimer
Best Fan Artist
Iain J. Clark
Lorelei Esther
Sara Felix
Ariela Housman
Nilah Magruder
Lee Moyer
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book [Not a Hugo]
Victories Greater Than Death, Charlie Jane Anders (Tor Teen; Titan)
A Snake Falls to Earth, Darcie Little Badger (Levine Querido)
Redemptor, Jordan Ifueko (Amulet; Hot Key)
Chaos on CatNet, Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)
The Last Graduate, Naomi Novik (Del Rey; Del Rey UK)
Iron Widow, Xiran Jay Zhao (Penguin Teen; Rock the Boat)
Astounding Award for Best New Writer [Not a Hugo Award]
Tracy Deonn*
Micaiah Johnson*
K. Larkwood*
Everina Maxwell
Shelley Parker-Chan
Xiran Jay Zhao
*Finalist in their 2nd year of eligibility.
Some very amazing works! I think that A Master of Djinn was one of the best books I read last year.
Interesting list to read. The only one I read is ‘The Hail Mary Project’ and I can honestly say that it is one of the best sci-fi books I’ve ever read (and I read a lot). Andy Weir is a huge writer and all his works are masterpieces (like John Scalzi’s :))
I need to read more of those. Of the Bed Novel nominees, I’ve only read Project Hail Mary, but I loved it so much that if the others give it a run for its money, they must be astounding too.
Ahem…
*BEST novel
🙄
I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that Tor will get a win in the Novella Category.
Extremely happy that “Light From Uncommon Stars” made the final cut. It’s a wonderful mix of heartbreak and joy and wonder.