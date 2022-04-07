Reader Request Week 2022: Get Your Questions In!
Posted on April 7, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 35 Comments
So, next week is literally the only week in the next two months where I am not traveling and/or have something on a deadline, so you know what that means: It’s a perfect time for the annual Reader Request Week! That’s when you, the faithful reader of Whatever, provide a topic that you want to see me expound upon, and then I expound upon it, perhaps providing more information about the subject — or myself! — than you may have wanted or expected. Good clean fun!
What topics can you request? Anything you like: Politics, culture, personal positions, ridiculous scenarios, whatever you’d like to see me answer — ask away. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, April 11, and going through the entire week.
While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.
1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topics for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.
2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.
3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.
How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).
Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.
Here are topics from the last few years:
From 2017:
Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis
Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials
Reader Request Week 2017 #3: Utopias
Reader Request Week 2017 #4: Haters and How I Deal With Them
Reader Request Week 2017 #5: Remembering Dreams
Reader Request Week 2017 #6: Reading as Performance
Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids
Reader Request Week 2017 #8: The Path to Publication
Reader Request Week 2017 #9: Writery Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2017 #10: Short Bits
From 2018:
Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists
Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them
Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi
Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not
Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein
Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality
Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking
Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits
From 2019:
Reader Request Week 2019 #1: Strange Experiences
Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations
Reader Request Week 2019 #3: Blogging With Extreme Confidence
Reader Request Week 2019 #4: The Things You Outgrow
Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility
Reader Request Week 2019 #6: Being Entertained as an Artist
Reader Request Week 2019 #7: How My Wife Can Stand Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me
Reader Request Week 2019 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2019 #10: Short Bits
From 2020:
Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded
Reader Request Week 2020 #2: The Hellish Swill I Consume
Reader Request Week 2020 #3: Becoming More Ourselves
Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man
Reader Request Week 2020 #5: Me and Sports
Reader Request Week 2020 #6: Pulling Punches in Criticism
Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs
Reader Request Week 2020 #8: What It Means to Be Dead
Reader Request Week 2020 #9: Writing Short Bits
Reader Request Week 2020 #10: Short Bits
From 2021:
Reader Request Week 2021 #1: Creative Kids in a Computer Age
Reader Request Week 2021 #2: Book Numbers
Reader Request Week 2021 #3: Teaching “The Classics”
Reader Request Week 2021 #4: Living on a Boat
Reader Request Week 2021 #5: American Fascism
Reader Request Week 2021 #6: Krissy and Dogs
Reader Request Week 2021 #7: Does Money Satisfy?
Reader Request Week 2021 #8: Local Favorites
Reader Request Week 2021 #9: Short Writery Bits
Reader Request Week 2021 #10: Short Bits
Got it? Groovy. Hit me with some topics, then! I’m looking forward to what you want to ask.
— JS
Note:
That said: Request away!
Did you ever want to change the world?
Not in a science-fictional way, but here and now, in the present time and place where you are, using whatever is available to you.
If you’re trying, or have tried, how did it work out?
A tiny bit of rebellion:
When you were young, what is a rebellious thing you did that you are still proud of today?
Following that – how have you instilled a “tiny bit of rebellion” into your own daughter’s upbringing?
—-
For me? It’s a satirical and joking nature. I made sure my kids are quick with the comebacks, are not afraid to be entertaining, and always do it with the idea of showing the bully or troll they are not afraid. Never do it out of anger, or to hurt others. It to bring joy into the world and poke fun at loved ones in a way to show they truly care.
The country seems as divided as it was back during the civil rights movement, maybe even more so, and things look to be likely getting even worse come November and 2024. Where do you see things going and are the any possibilities of things improving?
Probably I missed this, but what’s up lately with the church?
What’s your take on the GOP Putin wing?
I’d love to get your perspective specifically on the rash of anti-trans legislation getting pushed all over the US right now – Alabama just today passed their version, making it a felony to help someone transition under the age of 19, and there are a LOT of bills under consideration in other states as well.
Not to mention, we’re already starting to see the pivot from focusing specifically on transgender people to more broadly targeting LGBTQ+ people in general…
What are your favorite online comics? Why?
Once upon a time there was a educational computer system called PLATO. It’s mostly been forgotten. sigh From PLATO came the whole concept of threaded discussions (like this!), wide-spread email, massive multi-player games (empire!), and on-line letter editing. Discuss why this innovative system is so unknown. Discuss how we can make it known. Time is running out for the founders… they are either dead or fading away.
What is your experience with TTRPGs? Are they something you’ve sought out actively, and if so what do you look for in them when (if) you get to play them? Any particularly poignant memories from a gaming session?
If you were running Twitter, what changes would you make (or aim toward)?
What books/series of yours are not currently under option/development?
To Tell The Truth:
You have the power to force anyone in the world to only tell the truth for 30 days. They can’t lie, misstate, or anything. If asked a question, they must answer honestly and completely.
Who do your curse with this and why?
What is your relationship to and opinion of, as a science fiction author and just as a person, the present-day effort of space exploration? (Human astronauts, robotic probes, astronomy with ground-based telescopes, or any other aspect of it.)
Here’s one for you:
Given that every creative’s process is intimate and works for them individually, what is your process in writing a novel, from concept to outline (if so) to publication? What is Scalzi’s method?
I love process articles.
Question with spoiler for The Last Colony:
Both the humans and the alians coalition just ignore the planet’s native population’s rights.
Considering your stated views on native American history, this feels like a large plot hole. Would you care to explain?
Some years back you commented that you couldn’t write a sequel to ‘The Androids’ Dream’ because your protagonists had gotten very rich. Later you wrote the character of Chris Shane, who in spite of great personal wealth has to work at things. He can buy a new threep or rent one easily, sure, but there are things all his money will not do for him. So I guess over the years you’ve gotten better at discerning the limitations of money-power.
All that being said, do you think you’d be better able to return to the TAD-verse now?
Names: When you pick names for aliens and future humans, do you have favorite sources of good sounds and/or meanings? Are you aware of influences from particular other writers (or editors!)? Do Krissy and Athena contribute any, particularly when the tides of inspiration are at low ebb?
Do you want your consciousness uploaded to ____* if it ever becomes possible?
*____ being green bodies, threeps, simulated environments or wherever else you might be able to load one’s consciousness in the future.
Care to comment on your lack of hair on your head? Both on top of your cranium and your face?
When starting a new book project, what are your very first steps? Hook? Characters? Settings and locations?
This question is for Scalzi the musician who owns a 400 neck guitar and a bunch of less fascinating instruments.
What are your thoughts on classical music and its staying power (more than half a millennium) vis-a-vis the stuff most humans listen to these days?
What’s your experience with pen-and-paper RPGs? Are you interested in any such experiences in the future?
If we promise you the Louvre will be open, is there any chance you’ll be coming back to Paris at some point?
Have you ever considered teaching? Even part time? Community college would mean more serious students, but high school kids can demonstrate some inspiring and unexpected curiosity.
How likely do you think it is that we’re living in a computer simulation? If you found out for certain that we were, would it change anything about the way you live your life?
The GOP failed to stop Justice Jackson from happening, even though they never got what they felt was a satisfactory answer to how she would define what a woman is. Could you define what a woman is for us; if not, why not?
What is your take.on the current run of “strong men” in terms of Hannah Arendt’s definition of totalitarianism? I am thinking primarily of Trump, Putin, etc. – the current applicants
I’ve followed you for a long time and when I first did you still had a day job of sorts as a freelance writer. I’m making my first steps in establishing myself as such (people are paying me money! To write words! I may never get over this!) and I was wondering if you had any advice in that realm.
I just finished reading Katie Mack’s book “The End of Everything”, which delves into the cosmology and astrophysics theories of how the universe – all of it, not just humans – will end. Scientists agree it will happen, just not necessarily how. Does knowing this end of all things is a certainty bother you?
How would you punish Will Smith if you were king of the Academy?
What fascinates me about the Grammys (other than the “fashion”) is watching genre artists dig on the musicians way out of their genre. To that end, who are some of your favorite NON-SF/F writers, past and present?
(NB: if your list skews a little cis het white guy, I promise not to judge.)
What do you think of the sanction tactics against Putin and pals? Too late? Why the drip, drip, drip and not just a gush of sanctions for everyone? Any thoughts at all?
high tech bicycles – are you interested in bicycles at all
A hypothetical for you. Your daughter, a high school junior, comes to you and says “Dad, I’ve decided that my heart’s desire is to become a mad scientist and try to conquer the world.” You, naturally wanting to support your child in their endeavors, start researching. What field of study do you recommend she pursue? Any particular schools that would help further her ambitions?