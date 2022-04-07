Reader Request Week 2022: Get Your Questions In!

So, next week is literally the only week in the next two months where I am not traveling and/or have something on a deadline, so you know what that means: It’s a perfect time for the annual Reader Request Week! That’s when you, the faithful reader of Whatever, provide a topic that you want to see me expound upon, and then I expound upon it, perhaps providing more information about the subject — or myself! — than you may have wanted or expected. Good clean fun!

What topics can you request? Anything you like: Politics, culture, personal positions, ridiculous scenarios, whatever you’d like to see me answer — ask away. Post your question in the comment thread, and I will go through the thread and pick the topics I’ll respond to, starting on Monday, April 11, and going through the entire week.

While any topic is up for request, I do have a couple of suggestions for you, when you’re making your topic selections.

1. Quality, not quantity. Rather than thinking of a bunch of general topics for me to address, which isn’t very interesting to me, and which is also like hogging the buffet, pick one very specific topic that you’re actually interested about — something you’ve thought about, and taken time to craft a question that will be interesting to me. I’m much more likely to pick that than look through a menu of very general topics.

2. Writing questions are given a lower priority. Me writing about writing is not unusual here, so for this week, writing topics are a secondary concern. But if you really want to ask a question about writing, go ahead, just remember that point one above will apply more to your question than most. It’ll have to be a pretty good question to stand out.

3. Don’t request topics I’ve recently written about. I’ve included the last five years of Reader Request topics below so you can see which ones are probably not going to be answered again. That said, if you want to ask a follow-up to any of the topics below, that’s perfectly acceptable as a topic. Also, for those of you wondering how to make a request, each of the posts features the request in it, so you can see what’s worked before.

How do you submit requests? The simplest way to do it (and the way I prefer, incidentally) is to put them in the comment thread attached to this entry. But if you have a reason not to want to have your request out in public, the other option is to send me e-mail (put “Reader Request Week” in the subject head so I don’t have to hunt for it).

Please don’t send requests via Twitter or Facebook, since I don’t always see those. I credit those whose topics I write on, but feel free to use a pseudonym if you’re asking something you’d prefer not to have attached to your real name.

Here are topics from the last few years:

From 2017:

Reader Request Week 2017 #1: Punching Nazis

Reader Request Week 2017 #2: Those Darn Millennials

Reader Request Week 2017 #3: Utopias

Reader Request Week 2017 #4: Haters and How I Deal With Them

Reader Request Week 2017 #5: Remembering Dreams

Reader Request Week 2017 #6: Reading as Performance

Reader Request Week 2017 #7: Parents, Their Age, and Their Kids

Reader Request Week 2017 #8: The Path to Publication

Reader Request Week 2017 #9: Writery Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2017 #10: Short Bits

From 2018:

Reader Request Week 2018 #1: Incels and Other Misogynists

Reader Request Week 2018 #2: Our Pets and How We Treat Them

Reader Request Week 2018 #3: The Reputational Reset, or Not

Reader Request Week 2018 #4: Far-Left(?) Scalzi

Reader Request Week 2018 #5: Who’s Cool and Who’s Not

Reader Request Week 2018 #6: The Fall(?!?!?!) of Heinlein

Reader Request Week 2018 #7: Mortality

Reader Request Week 2018 #8: Public Speaking

Reader Request Week 2018 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2018 #10: Short Bits

From 2019:

Reader Request Week 2019 #1: Strange Experiences

Reader Request Week 2019 #2: The War Between the Generations

Reader Request Week 2019 #3: Blogging With Extreme Confidence

Reader Request Week 2019 #4: The Things You Outgrow

Reader Request Week 2019 #5: Civility

Reader Request Week 2019 #6: Being Entertained as an Artist

Reader Request Week 2019 #7: How My Wife Can Stand Me

Reader Request Week 2019 #8: 13-Year-Old Me

Reader Request Week 2019 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2019 #10: Short Bits

From 2020:

Reader Request Week 2020 #1: Being Politically Persuaded

Reader Request Week 2020 #2: The Hellish Swill I Consume

Reader Request Week 2020 #3: Becoming More Ourselves

Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man

Reader Request Week 2020 #5: Me and Sports

Reader Request Week 2020 #6: Pulling Punches in Criticism

Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs

Reader Request Week 2020 #8: What It Means to Be Dead

Reader Request Week 2020 #9: Writing Short Bits

Reader Request Week 2020 #10: Short Bits

From 2021:

Reader Request Week 2021 #1: Creative Kids in a Computer Age

Reader Request Week 2021 #2: Book Numbers

Reader Request Week 2021 #3: Teaching “The Classics”

Reader Request Week 2021 #4: Living on a Boat

Reader Request Week 2021 #5: American Fascism

Reader Request Week 2021 #6: Krissy and Dogs

Reader Request Week 2021 #7: Does Money Satisfy?

Reader Request Week 2021 #8: Local Favorites

Reader Request Week 2021 #9: Short Writery Bits

Reader Request Week 2021 #10: Short Bits



Got it? Groovy. Hit me with some topics, then! I’m looking forward to what you want to ask.

— JS