Reader Request Week 2022 #5: The Clawback of Rights in the USA
Nellie asks:
I’d love to get your perspective specifically on the rash of anti-trans legislation getting pushed all over the US right now – Alabama just today passed their version, making it a felony to help someone transition under the age of 19, and there are a LOT of bills under consideration in other states as well.
Not to mention, we’re already starting to see the pivot from focusing specifically on transgender people to more broadly targeting LGBTQ+ people in general…
Well, mind you, it’s not just trans people or LGBTQ+ folks; let’s not forget that Republican-led states are actively passing laws to take away the ability of women (and other folks who can get pregnant) to have abortions, up to and including criminalizing having one, and the whole of the Republican Party has been making hay about “Critical Race Theory,” which very few of them understand, or at the very least, will admit to understanding. We have GOP senators blithely saying out loud that fundamental Supreme Court decisions establishing nationwide rights for women, minorities and LGBTQ+ folks were wrongly decided. It’s very clear that here in 2022 the GOP sees curtailing the rights of everyone who is not a straight white cis Christian man as a winning strategy, and in the short run is seeing some success with it. If the Supreme Court does not in fact overturn Roe v. Wade, as it is almost certain to do, it will at the very least whittle down its efficacy to the point where it will be entirely useless.
In fact the Supreme Court is why all these horrible laws are being passed: because the GOP, for the first time in 60 years, is confident that the highest court in the land is more than willing to overturn decades of court precedent on the flimsiest and most-poorly reasoned of legal arguments, thereby clawing back the rights of hundreds of millions of Americans, and in doing so, subject them to legal and social harassment for trying to live their lives with the same sort of liberties that the GOP arrogates solely to straight white cis Christian men. The GOP probably doesn’t expect all of these laws to pass constitutional muster, but at least some of them will, according to this current court.
Every one of those laws that does, establishes a precedent and means that every group that is not comprised primarily of straight white cis Christian men will have to expend their time and energy fighting these fights again. Which is one of the goals: If you have to spend your time fighting the laws favoring straight white cis Christian men, you can’t spend time competing with straight white cis Christian men on equal standing.
(Hashtag NotAllStraightWhiteCisChristianMen, and also hashtag SomePeopleInRightsThreatenedGroupsDontCare, but let’s not pretend who is the primary beneficiary of this hobbling of the established rights of others, please and thank you.)
That said, why the anti-trans legislation, right now? The short answer is: Because trans people are one of the groups least understood and sympathized with, not only by straight white cis Christian folks, but by other folks as well; because they are a very small group, relative to others, and easier to push around; because their ability to exercise the same rights as others has only recently been established and thus is easier to take away; because decades of political and media portrayal of them as deviants and mentally ill makes them vulnerable to attack.
And also: the GOP understands that the best way to start the clawback of rights of people who are not straight white cis Christian men is to pretend it cares about children. Why keep people from having abortions? Because they are saving the babies! Why ban books about, and the teaching of, race or sexuality? Because it’s not age appropriate for children, and white kids are having their feelings hurt, and also gay people are groomers! Why pass legislation targeting trans people — and trans children in particular? Because gender-affirming therapies are child abuse and also what if your child went to the bathroom and there was a trans person in there and also what if your child had to compete against a trans athlete it isn’t fair!
Let’s be clear: As a matter of policy, the modern Republican party doesn’t give a damn about children in the United States except as a way to weaponize parental fears into restricting the rights of others. If the modern GOP actually cared about children, their policy portfolio would be rather different than it is today. When a GOP politician publicly grouses about the well-being of children, it usually either means they want to take away the rights of some group, or they want to make public education in the United States worse (because the children of the groups they want to take rights benefit from public schools).
Also, very specifically, if the GOP cared about children, then they would care about trans children and their well-being. They have made it clear they do not, just as they have made it clear with “don’t say gay” bills that they don’t care about other LGBTQ+ children, and as they have made it very clear with the anti-CRT nonsense and book banning that they don’t care about black children or the children in other racial groups. Children are not just straight white cis Christian children — or more accurately just some of them, since the GOP will make a minor carry a baby to term, even the straight white cis Christians ones, which is not about the need of the child in question.
But even then, they don’t care about the straight white cis Christian kids, either. Here’s a news flash: There’s a very good chance that at least some of those straight white cis Christian kids are friends with the kids the GOP is currently actively legislating against. They like them, and may even love them, and may consider them part of their family. They know the GOP isn’t doing these horrible things for them, even if they are using them as the excuse to do them. And they’ll remember: who was doing it, and to whom, and for what reasons. In the long run — too long, unfortunately, for all the children whose lives they are working to ruin in the interim — I suspect that’s not going to be great for the GOP.
But for now, that’s why the anti-trans (and anti-other LGBTQ+, and anti-minority, and anti-woman) laws are being passed: because the GOP has a Supreme Court that is very likely anti-everything-not-straight-white-cis-Christian-male, and it needs to get this stuff on the books while it can. They’re not doing it for the children. The GOP spent decades working toward this moment. The rest of us have to decide how long we’re willing to have this moment last.
That, we can do for the children. And for us.
— JS
Mr. Scalzi – do you actually see the reversal sticking? It seems hopeless to expect it to not. Like dread-hopelessness. And, do you think we’ll get a split in the GOP party and have two? Far right and moderate?
I assume that some of the focus on anti-trans/anti-LGBTQ+/anti-woman legislation is because they have no principles (they can’t say smaller government because their actions contradict what they say, they can’t say “freedom” because you can look at what they say and realize it means “freedom for Christian hetero white guys”, and they can’t emphasize their competence and efficiency because they haven’t had much if any, etc.). If they don’t have power, they don’t have anything.
The reliance on power over principle also seems to be why the GOP hasn’t split. Their members have likely decided that getting some of what they want is better than splitting the party and getting none of it (even if they have to destroy the country they claim to love to get it).
Quick note: they are working to eliminate pregnant people’s right to abortions, not just women’s.
I think one of the reasons they are pushing these anti-trans/anti-LGBTQ+/anti-women legislations is, that that’s their way to ensure that people don’t talk and discuss about Joe Bidens policies. Which are pretty good. Even from the viewpoint of many of the GOP voters.
By keeping the other party busy on those civil liberties topics they make sure that it has less time and less attention to communicate its policy successes for the American people.
Trey:
Updated!
And yet democrats will still lose Congress and the White House in the next few years. Anyway it’s never fun to get trounced In the culture war. We won so many but it’s likely another generation to claw it back. Feels like 1980 all over again.
My daughter came out around 8 months ago. Needless to say, her mental health has been harmed by these bills and suggestions that they could be coming to our state. We happen to live in the greatest target for Republicans since San Francisco (Loudoun County VA), so it’s been rough for her.
However, overall she is much, much happier now than she was any time in the last 7 years. And we are so glad of it.
Oh yeah. Let’s talk about the whole “GOP loves children” thing. And the “grooming” thing, and the accusations of pedophilia thing, and just EXACTLY how this applies in today’s GOP.
First, what is “grooming”?
As any abuse survivor can tell you, “grooming” is a set of psychological techniques designed to prepare a victim by making them feel:
a) Helpless on their own (dependent on the abuser);
b) Ignorant of the difference between ‘attention’ and ‘abuse’;
c) Ignorant of the availability of, or techniques for accessing, any help;
d) Ashamed of, and responsible for, anything ‘bad’ that happens to them, and
e) Convinced of the importance of keeping silent about what is happening to them
Clear? You’ll notice that each of those things has a key word in it: “helpless”, “ignorant” (twice! very important to the abuser, the ignorance of the chosen victim(s)), “shame” and “silent”.
Now look at the intended RESULTS of all these GOP-sponsored bills in state legislatures. What are they designed to produce?
Ignorant children.
Children dependent on perceived authority.
Children ignorant about, and ashamed of, themselves and their sexuality.
Children afraid to be honest about what is happening to them, what they feel, what they know about themselves, and about their interactions with others.
So the Group of Pedophiles (GOP) has finally exposed itself (pun intended) clearly and unequivocally for what they are, and what they want: Freedom to abuse children, without interference, under the sanction of the law.
After decades of smokescreens, projection, denial, coverups, etc., we can now see the far-reaching, slimy tentacles of this network of conspirators in the light of day, right there on the floors of our state legislatures, preparing for their triumph in making our most vulnerable citizens – children – even MORE vulnerable, ignorant, dependent, and silent.
Yeah. You wanna talk ‘network of pedophiles’? I give you the Republican Party leadership and their sleazy enablers.
Everything with the Republicans is projection. ‘Well, it’s what we’d do!’ You can almost always apply that simple rule to anything they’re up.
Mr. Scalzi:
You are an optimist. Eventually they will come for everyone’s rights. The last rights lost will likely be the ‘right to bear arms’. That will come after the Emperor is crowned.
One thing forgotten in your list, John, is rich. The GOP also doesn’t care about straight, white, cis, Christian, poor men.
They have fought the expansion of welfare and Medicaid for decades.
Another part of why they are pushing all of this is to keep the Democrats off balance. It is hard to take a stand against it because they keep moving the talking points. It is all about the sound bite.
The Dems need to mount a counter attack now, but they do not have any candidates that can step up and hold the center.
In the patriarchal view, a man should be the head of a household, with his wife and children subservient to him. This view also informs how children should be raised, since boys are expected to eventually head their own households, while a girl’s primary function is seen as serving the men and boys in her life. This is seen as the only possible way of creating a successful family.
A demonstrably happy, healthy family containing LGBTQ+ people is a threat to the patriarchal world view. In order to hold on to their belief in the rightness of patriarchy, some people are eager to convince themselves that LGBTQ+ families must be fundamentally flawed or corrupt in some way. This is why, when someone comes along with a narrative like “helping a minor to transition is child abuse”, they are quick to latch on.
Obviously, this is not the only thing going on here, but its a big part of it, and one I don’t see discussed that much.
@Formerly just Craig
I don’t think that the Dems need to mount a counter attack. They need to counter the policies where say can but otherwise try to keep the GOP-topics out of public discourse.
As I see politics over here in Europe that is a strategy that is often, at least tried, on your political oponnent: “totschweigen” remain silent about the politics of your oponnents in the hope they die this way. The challenge is to still keep acting against them while not talking about them.
And the time you win by not talking about your oponnents topics should be used to talk about what your side is doing good for the people. (The Dems have to win Midterms quite soon if I got the News from your country correctly)
This is only part of what the GOP has spent decades working towards. The visible part. It’s what they are using to divide while they do the quiet things.
Ok, quibble alert.
Not much in the way of benefits, no matter who you are. While theft may typically enrich the thief, theft of rights doesn’t really work that way. May be a net loss for all parties.
Doesn’t stop people though. See also: Ukraine.
Yes to all of this, but let’s not forget that these bills were passing before the Supreme Court got stacked as well. Six years ago, HB2 in North Carolina was heavily opposed by businesses including the NBA, who moved their all star game out of Charlotte in protest. Nowadays much broader anti-trans, anti-LGBT, anti-woman bills are passing with no more than a murmur from former allies.
Note to the Grand Old Party:
Democracy is a lousy system, but historically it functions as guillotine repellent. If we call the white, cis-gendered, Xtian male minority something catchier, oh, like “Aristos,” and all those non-Aristo people you’re disenfranchising the “Mob,” would that help your conceptualization? Now, we’re short of guillotines, but we all have guns, so OK. We may need more pikes, though.
I wholeheartedly agree on all counts.