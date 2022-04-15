New Books and ARCs, 4/15/22

Posted on April 15, 2022    Posted by      9 Comments

Welcome to your Easter and Passover stack of new books and ARCs! What here is catching your eye on this weekend of reflection and celebration? Share, as always, in the comments.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

9 Comments on “New Books and ARCs, 4/15/22”

  1. Since I preordered Seasonal Fears, definitely an easy call to make from this stack.

    For things I could read this weekend, I do have A Memory Called Empire lurking on my kindle.

  4. Nice stack of books!

    What catches my eyes? Well, anything by Seanan McGuire certainly will. Also, birdwatching book, The Fervor, and A Memory Called Empire. And The Embroidered Book sounds intriguing, also.

  7. The one I want is that SubPress edition of Arkady Martine’s A Memory Called Empire, which was frickin’ awesome, as was her follow-up A Desolation Called Peace.

    However the one that caught my eye is The Memory Librarian. I had no idea Janelle Monáe was an author in addition to everything else she does.

  9. Is that a book called “Seasonal Fears” by an author named Seanan McGuire, or a book called “Seanan McGuire” by an author named Seasonal Fears?

    (Not a serious question. Instead, a satire on the question raised by last week’s book by Ben Bova)

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
April 2022
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!

%d bloggers like this: