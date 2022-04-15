New Books and ARCs, 4/15/22
Posted on April 15, 2022
Welcome to your Easter and Passover stack of new books and ARCs! What here is catching your eye on this weekend of reflection and celebration? Share, as always, in the comments.
— JS
Since I preordered Seasonal Fears, definitely an easy call to make from this stack.
For things I could read this weekend, I do have A Memory Called Empire lurking on my kindle.
Ooh, I want Alma Katsu’s THE FERVOR! She was amazing to talk with on #VoxVomitus. (Invitation still stands for you to join us, too!)
I’m excited about SEASONAL FEARS!
Nice stack of books!
What catches my eyes? Well, anything by Seanan McGuire certainly will. Also, birdwatching book, The Fervor, and A Memory Called Empire. And The Embroidered Book sounds intriguing, also.
The Memory Librarian sounds interesting. So does A Memory Called Empire. I guess memory is my theme this week.
Stars And Bones
Read and loved, thanks to The Big Idea.
The one I want is that SubPress edition of Arkady Martine’s A Memory Called Empire, which was frickin’ awesome, as was her follow-up A Desolation Called Peace.
However the one that caught my eye is The Memory Librarian. I had no idea Janelle Monáe was an author in addition to everything else she does.
Actually I take all that back… holy crap Middlegame companion novel gimme gimme gimme
Is that a book called “Seasonal Fears” by an author named Seanan McGuire, or a book called “Seanan McGuire” by an author named Seasonal Fears?
(Not a serious question. Instead, a satire on the question raised by last week’s book by Ben Bova)