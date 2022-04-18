Happy Birthday Krissy

This seems to happen every April 18: It’s Krissy’s birthday again! And, as ever, she’s just fabulous, and I love her tons. For her birthday I bought her a rice cooker (this one) and will be taking her to dinner. If you were to wish her a happy birthday in the comments, that would be lovely. No pressure, however, she’s fine either way.

  2. Happy birthday, and may you have many more years to continue rocking the hell out of that shirt!

  4. Happy Birthday, Krissy! I wish you could give me tips on picking the perfect lipstick shade, because yours always looks fabulous. Wishing you many happy years ahead and a delicious dinner to celebrate.

  7. I’ve been using that rice cooker for years and it’s great! Happy birthday to Krissy!

  9. Felicitations to you, Krissy, on your birthday! I hope that the year to come brings you health and happiness in full measure!

  12. Happy birthday to Krissy, and may she celebrate many more in good health and happiness.

  16. Happy Birthday to Krissy! I’m so glad you shared this news with us. I hope she’s having a relaxing day and enjoy the dinner tonight. :-)

  17. “This seems to happen every April 18”

    It is good that you’ve noticed a pattern. Happy birthday. Krissy!

  19. Happy Birthday, Krissy! I hope you have many, many more.

    And a special thanks for helping that husband of yours bring us many hours of enjoyment and escapism. By doing so you are definitely helping make my life a bit brighter.

  24. Happy Birthday, and wishes for many more! Another lap around the sun completed.

  25. Hippy Birdday, Krissy! You did a great job raising those two kids (Athena and John).

  26. Huh. When you said you bought Krissy a rice cooker, I thought maybe it was a, you know, person. A chef. And that dinner was going to be Asian, where the person who cooks rice would be.

    Well, okay then. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KRISSY!

  31. Happy Birthday Krissy. I am pleased and proud to share a natal day with you. Enjoy this day and all the many more to come.

  35. A rice cooker??? Scalzi, you are one of the true romantics. At least it wasn’t a vacuum cleaner!

    Happy Birthday to Mrs. S, he must have other redeeming qualities…

    A rice cooker?

  39. Happy Birthday! That is a great rice cooker. I’m a rice cooker convert: my thought was “I make great rice on the stovetop, I don’t need this.” Someone gave me one and I learned how useful it is to have something that turns itself and on and off. My boat-living SIL uses hers constantly. I hope you have a good rice cooker cookbook to go with?

