A Month of The Kaiju Preservation Society
Posted on April 19, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 20 Comments
It’s now been a month (and change) of The Kaiju Preservation Society being out in the world, so I thought this would be a nice moment to catch up with the book and answer some questions I’ve been asked about it, and also talk (very briefly) about what’s next for me. Because that’s what having a personal site is all about, yes?
So how did Kaiju do commercially in its first month? Pretty well, and honestly, better than I had hoped for. The book is a light romp, and I’d not put out a novel in 2021 (Kaiju was originally slotted for October ’21 and then Tor moved it, sensibly as it turned out, due to Omicron and paper shortages), and other publishers put out a number of heavy-hitting titles in the week of, and in the weeks immediately previous to, its release. I would have been content with it just being out in the world and selling to the usual crowd (hello!). So having it chart on two separate New York Times Best Seller lists (Combined Print/eBook; Audio Fiction), as well as a healthy number of other national and regional bestseller lists, was gratifying. The book has also hung in there through the month in terms of sales (doing the book tour helped), and the raw number of sales in this first month across all formats is encouraging in terms of the book having “legs” from here on out.
In short, it outperformed my expectations, and has made my publishers pretty happy. Hooray!
Okay, but how did it do with readers? Also pretty well as far as I can tell. I’ve gotten more fan mail about Kaiju than I’ve gotten for any of my books since Redshirts, so as an anecdotal barometer, that’s pretty encouraging. In terms of both the press and regular readers leaving reviews, it seems like the sort out has been 85%-90% positive and 10%-15% less so. The ones that have been positive have generally bought into the idea of Kaiju being a “pop song” of a book, i.e., light and fast moving and leaving you with a smile on your face and a spring in your step; the negative reviews seem to be of two varieties, with some overlap: Irritation with the tone and style of the book, and annoyance that a book that takes place during the height of the COVID pandemic might have a bit of contemporary political/social commentary to it.
Valid criticisms? Sure, for the person for whom these things are an annoyance. No one likes everything! My personal thought toward both these criticisms is: fine, this book isn’t for you, and that’s okay. Also, given your specific criticisms, you might skip the rest of my books, because, as Mike Wazowski might say, these are the jokes, kid. I like my schtick, and also it does well for me financially, so I’m inclined to continue it, for both personal and professional reasons. It’s not for everyone! However, clearly, it’s for enough people that I’m going to keep at it.
Can you talk about the thing you did with your protagonist? What thing?
You know, the thing. I’m sure I have no idea what you’re talking about.
(Exasperated sigh) Jamie doesn’t have an obvious gender! I mean, sometimes people don’t have obvious genders.
But you know, right? I don’t! Also, I think it’s fine for people to decide for themselves what gender if any Jaime is; what they decide brings an interesting and personal spin to the book, and I like that. It’s also fun for people to interrogate their own defaults and what they mean for them as a reader and human. As a caveat, I’ll note that since the audiobook is read by Wil Wheaton, people encountering the book in audio may assume Jaime is the same gender as Wil; I would only remind them that Wil also narrated my Interdependency series of audiobooks, where two of the three main characters were women (as was the primary antagonist). Audible pairs Wil with me because, from a sales point of view, people seem to like the match; it’s not a hand tip to the character’s gender.
You also have clearly trans and/or non-binary characters in Kaiju. Yup, because I know trans and non-binary people, so I’m reflecting the world I know. Also, given the context of the characters — theater folks, academics, scientists — it makes sense to me for there to be trans and non-binary folks in the story, and for the cis people they know and work with to consider their presence non-controversial and commonplace.
Not everyone is cool with trans and/or non-binary folks. They wouldn’t last long in the Kaiju Preservation Society, then. Nor would any other type of obvious bigot, as KPS is clearly a diverse, international organization with no time for that sort of bullshit. It’s my world, I get to write it the way I want it.
Kaiju seems thinner than your other novels. It doesn’t just seem thinner, it is thinner! It’s 280ish pages where my novels are usually 300+ pages. And yet, the book has the same number of words, more or less, as the last several of my books. The thing is, there’s been a worldwide printing paper shortage, so Tor made the decision to design the pages to have the same number of words on slightly fewer pages. This is how the global supply chain issues of the last couple of years affected this particular book. I assure you, however, you have not lost word count. I am as wordy as I have ever been.
What’s the current status of the Kaiju TV option? It’s active and I’m happy with the choices that are being made so far, and other than that I can’t say anything, partly because it’s not the time or place, and partly because there’s not all that much to say at this point. I’m optimistic! But then, I always am.
Have you given any thought to a Kaiju sequel? Not at the moment, because I have other things I’m working on, and also, a sequel is not accounted for in my current contract. Which is not to say that a sequel is impossible, if there’s reader interest and if Tor wants another. I never say never about this stuff. But I’m also happy if this is a “one and done.” Standalones are fun too, you know?
What are you writing next, then? The thing I am currently writing is a) another standalone, b) not dissimilar to Kaiju in tone and feel and the fact that it’s a “high concept” idea whose gist will be easily grasped by the title alone. So if you liked Kaiju, you’ll hopefully like the one I’m working on now. That’s tentatively scheduled for next year (assuming I finish it in the next couple of months, which I am supposed to).
What else do we get from you in 2022? Well, has it happens, the third volume of Love Death & Robots was announced just yesterday. It will be on Netflix on May 20, and it’s already been long established that a sequel episode of “Three Robots” is part of that line-up, so: that’s one thing. Also, Dispatcher 3 has been written for a while, so depending on other factors a 2022 release is possible. You’ll know when I know. Beyond that, well. We’ll all just have to wait, won’t we?
Final thoughts (for this piece) on Kaiju?
First, at this point what’s really going to keep the book finding new readers is word of mouth, so if you liked Kaiju, please consider suggesting it to friends who are looking for new, fun things to read. I would very much appreciate it.
Second, and as I’ve mentioned elsewhere, Kaiju has a special place in my heart. It was such an unexpected book, coming out of the wreckage of a difficult year and writing process. It was a joy to write, and reminded me why I like being a writer. Is it a great book? Probably not, but is a really good book, and the book I needed to write for myself. So to see it succeed and become a joy to others is something that has brought me contentment in the last month. This book has my affection in a real and specific way. I’m grateful it has earned affection from others, too. Thank you for that, folks.
— JS
I’m all for the not-obvious-gender thing. I did see one review of the book in which Jamie was clearly labeled female, but most of them seem to be male. I figured you were doing it indeterminate this time, given the name, though!
I do admit that if Jamie was hired for carrying things, it does sound more likely to be male, though. (Kinda felt the same on Chris being a BMX biker as a kid, because I don’t know any female BMX bikers.)
Jennifer:
The other heavy lifter is a woman named Val, who is based after my friend Val, who is a competitive weightlifter, so I wouldn’t be in a rush to gender assign based on that particular role.
(Also I knew girls with BMX bikes as a kid! Maybe it was an 80s/California thing)
I liked very much the not-easy-to-pull-off feat of maintaining short story energy over novel length. It took me a little minute to realize that was what I was feeling. Really enjoyed it so very much. Thank you.
My question is: did you ever work out the details of how/why the Kaiju’s internal reactors go boom or is that an exercise for the reader? I’m perfectly happy fan-wanking about it but it would be neat if there was an “official” answer, too.
the non-obvious gender thing is cool. Martha Wells uses that for her protagonist in her MurderBot series and it works fine. People who stumble on it might have other issues at play.
Loved this book.
“Also, I think it’s fine for people to decide for themselves what gender if any Jaime is…” – thus we have (at least partially) a choose-your-own-whatever-interactive novel, where we get to decide where the light shines brightest, based on who we know and who we are. The only downside is for folks who aren’t happy unless they know that the characters are just like them (the reader)… Oh, well…
I had to consciously slow my reading pace first time with it. (Savor, damn you!) After reading a couple other books and returning, I can say it holds up well to a second reading. I expected this and it delivers.
I would enjoy a sequel, and the last scene does set up a potential new point-of-view for one. (“What the fuck did Jamie get me into?!?!”)
i absolutely adored KPS, and it was exactly as you described – popcorn. And oh how i needed that. Wil’s reading it was the cherry on top for me, honestly. He’s the absolutely perfect voice for it and i couldn’t dream of anyone else for it. i never EVER listen to audiobooks – but this one? This one i could, somehow. Somehow i was able to sit through, a few chapters at a time each day, with the ebook checked out from the library to glance at here and there, and thoroughly enjoy this gem of a book. It was the perfect length – and yet i crave a thousand more chapters, just one more, just a follow-up just another peek into the life and times of kaiju earth. But, i am content with what i have and oh i’m very excited for whatever comes next.♡
FWIW, I assumed Jamie was a women when reading, but I can’t really tell you why I thought that.
PS, like Chris Shane, I just go with ‘Jamie is male’ because I am and the character works that way for me. But if ‘she’ were so revealed at some point my world would not blink out of existence. If you can’t enjoy the ride unless you’re in your own car, oh well.
Curiously it never occurred to me that Jaimie’s gender might be anything other than male. Partly (I guess) because that’s what I am and I kind of identified with a first person viewpoint, but also because all the Jaimes I know IRL are male.
Maybe it’s a transatlantic thing. Is it more of a gender neutral name Over There?
‘Chris,’ of course is as adaptable here as there.
FWIW- I loved that Kaiju was set during the pandemic. I found it a meaningful choice. Popular culture largely ignored it and we seem to have already moved to the don’t remember/it didn’t happen phase. For the millions still suffering and grieving that can be devastating.
Also, for some reason I always “hear” non-gendered characters as male (I am female). And not only with male authors. I “think” it is because of my perceptions. Murderbot and Justice- male because of necessary muscle mass. Chris (Lock In) male because I know males (including my brother) who go by Chris but females I know are Chrissy, Kristi, etc. And, sorry, but I see the name Jaime and immediately think of Mythbusters. 😉
One other point on the non-gendered thing.
When you put out Lock In and Head On you had Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson narrating those books. I purchased both versions of each and it was amazing how a female narrator made it obvious Chris Shane was female and a male narrator made it just as obvious Chris Shane was male. I found that an interesting experiment on your part. (and you got two extra sales from me, so good on you :) )
Love your writing. Although I must admit I hope some day to read a follow up to Androids Dream. My favorite of your novels.
And yes, I know I am in the minority.
Have a great day, and good travels.
I thoroughly enjoyed the book and wanted to re-read it immediately, but I had a robotics competition to take a bunch of teens to, so I haven’t gotten around to the re-read yet. Maybe after school’s out next month.
I did notice that the font size was very tiny for my older eyes. I actually also purchased the e-book and read it in my kindle app with the font set to “large print edition”. I don’t mind purchasing the physical book and an e-book because your books are usually very good.
One thing I didn’t notice was the gender neutral characters. Slipped right by me. Seemed natural to me.
Keep on writing fun books!
I completely failed to notice Jamie’s gender was unspecified. His inner monologue sounded male to me, so that’s how I pictured him. Good job not calling attention to this in the text; I couldn’t even make it through this comment without using gender-specific pronouns.
I absolutely loved the scene with the uranium pellets. I just couldn’t stop laughing.
The primary thing I couldn’t suspend disbelief about had nothing to do with the science. It was food delivery people having conversations with their customers. They have to stay busy to stay afloat.
My name is Cat which completely genderless as there are both male and female Cats in the world including one that Joan Vinge did as a protagonist in a series called, errr, Cat.
We’re not getting a third LOCK IN novel? I thought I’d read you were working on one….
Tim E Liebe:
I didn’t say it was for 2022…
I was able to read this right after it was available because my library had it on the “New Fiction” shelves immediately after it was made public (assuming they preordered). It was what I expected and why I plucked off the shelves as soon as I saw it. By now, having read almost all, if not all, of your books, I realized that what I look forward to is the dialogue and the plot twists, especially the dialogue. The jokes and politics (which I agree with as I’m to the left of you) are the extra toppings. Sad to say , though, is that I’ve had a boss (or boss’s boss) justice the villain. You captured that mindset quite well. I was very pleased by his well deserved fate.
I loved KPS. I preordered the print version then bought the audiobook. I still hear Jamie as female in my head, even with Wil reading it. I loved it. Thanks for a great read!