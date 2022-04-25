My Time in Los Angeles
Posted on April 25, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
To be short about it (because I’m at the airport, waiting on a flight): It was lovely. I saw friends, I had meetings and strategized about projects that are in various stages of development, and I hung out at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with a bunch of writers I like and admire, and had a panel with Veronica Roth and David Duchovny, both of whom were delightful to be on a panel with. Everything was groovy. And now I’m very happy to be headed home, where I will get to spend two! whole! weeks! before heading out again, first to my event with Holly Black in Cincinnati, and then to the Bay Area Book festival. Travel is back, folks.
How was your weekend?
— JS
My weekend was great. Here in NoVa yesterday the weather was great so I rode my bike from Reston to Purcelleville, got barbecue and ice cream, and rode home.
Very nice, but Duchovnyless. Did a double delayed birthday celebration with my kids. Can sympathize on the time offI too. I am looking forward to 10 whole days in a row at home after pretty much having only 2-5 day stretches between jobs for the last 3 months. What was I thinking?
Glad you had such a great time!
My weekend was exhausting, thanks for asking. Spouse and I took care of our 6-month-old grandchild while the parents were out of town, and we were reminded rather clearly of just how much energy it takes to keep up with a small human. Tons of fun, mind you, but exhausting.
I got out into the woods on my bike for the first time in 6 weeks, so my weekend was great.
Also, I was interested to learn that David is an author.
Delighted to see you in person and hear you speak! Glad you had a productive and joyful visit. Now, it’s back to type-type-typing for me… Safe journeys to you!
Good to hear you had a good trip.
4/5 of the nation seems to think the pandemic thing is over, and it’s go, do, yahoo! I’m in the other 5th, so home I’ll stay. KPS was great, maybe you can knock out something more in that line whilst loafing about.