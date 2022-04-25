My Time in Los Angeles

To be short about it (because I’m at the airport, waiting on a flight): It was lovely. I saw friends, I had meetings and strategized about projects that are in various stages of development, and I hung out at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books with a bunch of writers I like and admire, and had a panel with Veronica Roth and David Duchovny, both of whom were delightful to be on a panel with. Everything was groovy. And now I’m very happy to be headed home, where I will get to spend two! whole! weeks! before heading out again, first to my event with Holly Black in Cincinnati, and then to the Bay Area Book festival. Travel is back, folks.

How was your weekend?

— JS