Damn, It’s 8pm and I Meant to Update Earlier But I Got Distracted By Shiny Objects So Here’s a Cat

Spice doesn’t judge.

(This is a lie, Spice is in fact very judgy, but she’ll still come back for pets and scritches, so that’s okay.)

Also, as I noted on Twitter earlier today, there’s a new Journey song! And it’s very Journey! None more Journey! Why not listen to it, and enjoy it, or judge it harshly, really, either is fine, Journey is gonna do their thing anyway:

Have a good rest of your evening. I’m gonna go pet my judgy cat.

— JS