Damn, It’s 8pm and I Meant to Update Earlier But I Got Distracted By Shiny Objects So Here’s a Cat
Posted on April 27, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Spice doesn’t judge.
(This is a lie, Spice is in fact very judgy, but she’ll still come back for pets and scritches, so that’s okay.)
Also, as I noted on Twitter earlier today, there’s a new Journey song! And it’s very Journey! None more Journey! Why not listen to it, and enjoy it, or judge it harshly, really, either is fine, Journey is gonna do their thing anyway:
Have a good rest of your evening. I’m gonna go pet my judgy cat.
— JS
Ok as long as you can deliver us cat pictures like that, all is forgiven.
So have done a story centered around cats, or better yet kittens? Lots of really cute kittens?
Who is more judgy? Sugar or Spice?
Please convey my best regards and salutations to your feline overlords.
You are indeed correct – that’s VERY damned Journey. Are we sure they didn’t actually cut that 30 years ago and didn’t just forget to release it until now? I makes me feel all thiry-ish again…