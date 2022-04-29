A Housekeeping Note re: Book Blurbing

I have had to turn down five(!) book blurb requests this week, so it’s worth making an official public announcement so people know it’s not personal. That announcement is:

I have a book due in about a month and I have a large number of works that I’ve already promised to look at with an eye toward blurbing. Because I both need to get my own work done, and need to work through my current potential book blurbing commitments, I cannot take on any more book blurb requests through the end of July 2022 at least. It’s neither fair nor ethical on my part to agree to look at something for blurbing purposes if I don’t know when I will be able to get to it, or whether I can give it a full and considered reading.

If this changes in either direction I’ll let folks know asap. For the moment, however: Blurbing hiatus until August. Thanks for understanding.

— JS

2 Comments on “A Housekeeping Note re: Book Blurbing”

  2. How does blurbing work? Clearly you have to spend time reading these things, so does the book’s publisher pay you? Your publisher?

