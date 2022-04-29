New Books and ARCs, 4/29/22

Posted on April 29, 2022

As we head out of April and into May, here’s another very fine stack of new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. What here makes you want to take it into a brand new month? Share in the comments.

  1. I feel horrible. Currently on my Kindle sit two books I feel I’m going to DNF. And none of these look terribly interesting to me. I think I’m in a book slump. This can’t happen!!!!!

  2. “To Say Nothing of the Dog” is a grand fun read. Glad to see Subterranean is putting out a new edition. I’ve got “A Master of Djinn” on my reading list. I supported “Dragon” on Kickstarter, and I must say the art and storytelling are both top-notch.

  5. I’m most certainly in a book slump, but I’ve been trying to get out of it. Maybe that’s why this stack actually has some stuff I’d sit down and give a try: P. Djeli Clark and N.K. Jemisin are two I’d be reluctant to pass up. I may have read something by Saladin Ahmed a while back that was very good so I’d really want to look that over.

    This is a good stack of books, imho.

  6. I have sooo many things I need to read right now. PLease don’t tempt me more!

  7. They’re re-editing “To say nothing of the Dog”!
    A great opportunity for those who don’t know Connie Willis, one of the very best.

  8. A Sub Press edition of To Say Nothing of the Dog! I love that book–I will have to Look Into It.

