I Haven't Checked the News Today and Frankly May Not For the Rest of the Day, So Here, Have a Couple of Dogs Hanging Out in the Shade

After, of course, they ran around like puppies. That’s Charlie, obviously, on the left, and Buckley, the neighbor dog, on the right. They enjoy each other’s company, until one of them inevitably annoys the other. Then they get a time out until they’re happy to see each other again. This is also how people work a lot of the time, I’ve noticed.

— JS

  1. Ha ha! Always thinking ahead of what I’m reading I thought you were saying, “I Haven’t Checked the News Today and Frankly May Not For the Rest of My Life!” Would that it were, I wouldn’t blame you! Hope Ohio wing-nuts choose not to vote for “J.P., right?”

