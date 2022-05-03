Today Is the Day I Discovered Reuben Kaye
Posted on May 3, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
And holy shit, these are amazing. Australia’s been holding out on us.
— JS
Posted on May 3, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 6 Comments
And holy shit, these are amazing. Australia’s been holding out on us.
— JS
Category: Uncategorized
Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site
What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!
Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.
My first take is: “Pricilla, Queen of the Desert” meets Eddie Izzard.
Wow! A new music subcategory: Genderqueerhop?
Hipgenderqueer?
Now I really, really want to see a duet with Reuben Blake and Randy Rainbow.
Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature would have a collective myocardial infarction.
Holy crap! This is so amazing!
Thanks for sharing!
Brilliant!
“My first take is: “Pricilla, Queen of the Desert” meets Eddie Izzard.”
Me too LOL! Pricilla, Queen of the Desert is one of my favorite movies!