Today Is the Day I Discovered Reuben Kaye

Posted on May 3, 2022    Posted by      6 Comments

And holy shit, these are amazing. Australia’s been holding out on us.

— JS

  1. My first take is: “Pricilla, Queen of the Desert” meets Eddie Izzard.

  3. Now I really, really want to see a duet with Reuben Blake and Randy Rainbow.

    Ron DeSantis and the Florida legislature would have a collective myocardial infarction.

  6. “My first take is: “Pricilla, Queen of the Desert” meets Eddie Izzard.”

    Me too LOL! Pricilla, Queen of the Desert is one of my favorite movies!

