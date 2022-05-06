Hello From Cincinnati

Posted on May 6, 2022    Posted by      10 Comments

I am here to be in conversation with author Holly Black tonight at the Joseph-Beth bookstore, which is great, because Holly Black is a genuine delight. And then tomorrow I am off to Berkeley, California, where I will be part of the Bay Area Book Festival, on a panel with Charlie Jane Anders and Mike Chen, both of whom are also delights. Honestly, this promises to be a delightful weekend all around, save possibly for the plane travel, but, well. That’s how one gets about.

Any plans for the weekend?

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “Hello From Cincinnati”

  1. Working on a second draft, reading Kaiju Preservation Society, birding in the Maryland rain, enjoying a bacon cheeseburger and chocolate shake at a local restaurant.

    See you at the Gaithersburg Book Festival May 21.

  2. Avoid the local malls, John: I hear they sometimes get carpet-bombed with turkeys.

  3. Band concert tomorrow night, then a college commencement concert Sunday morning. If I get a bike ride in, it will be an ideal weekend.

  6. @David Rickard “As God is my witness, I thought turkey’s could fly!” 🤣

    Have fun in Cincinnati, Scalzi. Wonderful, lovely city but living maybe an hour away as you do, I’m sure you’re quite familiar with the area.

  7. Plans for the weekend? Sitting in my La-Z-Boy watching as many new Bosch episodes that are available, then watching as many Shameless season 2 episodes as I can.

    I’d try to get a life but I’m old, and most of what life has to offer is TV.

    Just kidding, I’m gonna see Dr Strange tomorrow morning, then figure it out.

  9. Enjoy Cinci! I plan on finishing up a couple 3-string guitar builds and hopefully getting some writing done on my 5th book, before studying for finals on Monday.

  10. Well, I’m already in Berkeley — I may check out the Book Festival. When is your panel scheduled?

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2022
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: