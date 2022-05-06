Hello From Cincinnati
Posted on May 6, 2022
I am here to be in conversation with author Holly Black tonight at the Joseph-Beth bookstore, which is great, because Holly Black is a genuine delight. And then tomorrow I am off to Berkeley, California, where I will be part of the Bay Area Book Festival, on a panel with Charlie Jane Anders and Mike Chen, both of whom are also delights. Honestly, this promises to be a delightful weekend all around, save possibly for the plane travel, but, well. That’s how one gets about.
Any plans for the weekend?
— JS
Working on a second draft, reading Kaiju Preservation Society, birding in the Maryland rain, enjoying a bacon cheeseburger and chocolate shake at a local restaurant.
See you at the Gaithersburg Book Festival May 21.
Avoid the local malls, John: I hear they sometimes get carpet-bombed with turkeys.
Band concert tomorrow night, then a college commencement concert Sunday morning. If I get a bike ride in, it will be an ideal weekend.
Have fun! Sounds like a blast :)
When is your Berkeley event?
@David Rickard “As God is my witness, I thought turkey’s could fly!” 🤣
Have fun in Cincinnati, Scalzi. Wonderful, lovely city but living maybe an hour away as you do, I’m sure you’re quite familiar with the area.
Plans for the weekend? Sitting in my La-Z-Boy watching as many new Bosch episodes that are available, then watching as many Shameless season 2 episodes as I can.
I’d try to get a life but I’m old, and most of what life has to offer is TV.
Just kidding, I’m gonna see Dr Strange tomorrow morning, then figure it out.
Try the 5-way chili. Spicy.
Enjoy Cinci! I plan on finishing up a couple 3-string guitar builds and hopefully getting some writing done on my 5th book, before studying for finals on Monday.
Well, I’m already in Berkeley — I may check out the Book Festival. When is your panel scheduled?