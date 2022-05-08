View From a Hotel Window, 5/8/22: Berkeley
May 8, 2022 John Scalzi
I’m here in town for the Bay Area Book Festival, and as always happy to be back in my original home state of California, if only for a day or two. Berkeley is lovely, and it’s a lovely day. My event, with Charlie Jane Enders and Mike Chen, will be a 2pm at the San Francisco Chronicle stage at the MLK Jr. Civic Center Park. Easy to find! Then I’ll be doing a signing nearby at 3pm.
Today is also Mother’s Day in the US, so if that’s a day you celebrate in one way or another, I hope you have a good one.
— JS
Hope you had a good time. Sorry I couldn’t come listen to you. But I bet there were plenty of fans there.
Charlie Jane Anders?