I’m Trapped in Travel Hell So Here’s a New Love Death + Robots Trailer For You

Enjoy while I’m suffering through the incompetence of American Airlines. For those who will ask, the Three Robots episode is mine.

— JS

  1. From a pointless morning spent in the emergency room to this gloriousness! Huzzah!

  2. Really like the LD+R trailer and am very excited about the new season. Looks like a wild ride.

    Pardon me for coming at you with this out of left field, but I don’t know where else to ask it. I was just listening to the first two volumes of the Metatropolis audio series on Audible. Love them both, especially the first one which you edited. Just wondering why you didn’t have anything to do with the second one, either as editor or author? Really great work.

