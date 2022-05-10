53
Posted on May 10, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
Not the birthday portrait I intended to post, but thanks to American Airlines, I’m still stuck in transit instead of at home with family and pets. It’s not actually the first time I’ve spent at least part of a birthday at an airport, but those other times were not because a plane had an engine that wouldn’t turn on. Such are the vicissitudes of life. Let’s see if I actually manage to get home today.
In the meantime, I hope you have a delightful my birthday. In lieu of gifts, donate a sum to a cause that’s important to you. I’ll be doing that later today myself, once I’m home.
— JS
Happy Birthday! Hope you make it home soon!
Would it be faster to rent a car and drive the rest of the way home, rather than waiting for AA to get its collective head out of its posterior?
Here’s hoping you can get home soon!
So sorry your birthday is being challenging. Best wishes to you, anyway. That’s right, enjoy yourself as best you can, anyway. That’ll show ’em. Not that I’m giving you advice. But, hey, it’s your birthday, you should be king for the day, right! May St Christopher (I think the patron saint of travellers) keep you safe.
Gee! I never thought I’d say this, but thanks for shaving!
Warmest birthday wishes. Here’s hoping you get home soon, to find out that as a present your wife has purchased a 6-neck ukulele for you ;)
Does anyone else want to play the game of “which AA hub is he stuck at?”.
Kind of like playing GeoGuesser w/ no move, no zoom, no peeking at any other social media for clues, etc. Use just what you see in the photo.
It is clearly not Phoenix. The terminal is not a patch for Sky Harbor, and neither is the weather. I am guessing Chicago, though the Dallas “D” concourse might also be a strong match….
I’m getting on an AA flight today… this post caused me to check to see how often it has been on time, and the answer is not much, so it will likely be a very late night for me tonight.
Fortunately there’s still one more flight after it, increasing the chances I actually make it to my destination.
Happy birthday! I will donate to abortion funds once I’m done packing.
Yeah, I didnt initially notice that peoplemover train support pillar just outside that window. It has to be DFW. Final answer.
And Happy Birthday.
Happy birthday!
Trust me. Engine failures are so much better on the ground than while in flight.
Happy birthday! Here’s hoping you can get home soon, and find delicious airport snacks in the meantime.
Happy birthday! L’chaim! May you have entertaining and/or useful encounters due to the travel snafu.
Happy birthday. With the new clean-shaven face, you look like the John Scalzi I first met all those years ago, at a signing or sf con, I forget which. You don’t look any older at all, and I think it’s been over a decade, maybe closing in ann two. !!
Happy birthday, John! I will turn 53 in about three weeks, so I am carefully studying your blog posts to see what I can expect. Apparently liminal spaces are on the menu.
Happy Birthday, John! I wish you many more successful trips around the sun. I am so glad you were born and share your writings with the world.
Happy birthday, John! May you have many more orbits around our primary star.
Happy Birthday, favorite author! I hope your travel delays end and you are home to celebrate with your family as soon as possible!
happy birthday! You share a birthday with my domain, which is 23 years old today.
Happy birthday!
And while it is enormously frustrating that an airplane engine refused to turn on when you wanted to travel, far better that it exhibit a lack of cooperation while still on the ground than at 35,000 feet in the air. Good luck, and SAFE travels!
Happy birthday, John!
Happy Birthday!!! Hope it gets better.
Happy B’Day! I’ve spent several birthdays waiting for a plane, it’s survivable. :D Hope you get/got home quickly.
Happy Birthday, John! Hope your next trip around the sun is amazing, unlike your trip to get home today.