RIP, Pixelbook
Posted on May 11, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
I regret to say that after four and a quarter years, my Google Pixelbook has up and stopped working. I suspect it might have something to do with the battery, but it’s difficult to tell without cracking it open to have a look, and even if I did that I would have no idea specifically what I’m looking at. What I do know is that after opening it up to do a little work on it, it refused to boot up. I plugged it in and that didn’t help; I left it to charge and still nothing. I know that making note of how it is not working will inevitably inspire some of you to try to diagnose it from your own keyboards; let me save you the diagnosis. I may take it in to a repair shop to see if it can be fixed, or, you know, I may just accept it’s dead and move on with my life. Don’t feel you need to give me advice on it.
If it is indeed well and truly dead, I am sad to see it go. It’s probably my favorite laptop computer ever, both for its form factor and its general functionality, and it was the first Chromebook I’ve had where I didn’t feel I was having to compromise the user experience for simplicity. My only real complaint about it was because of the Chrome OS security, it wouldn’t easily fire up the pop-up pages that nearly every hotel uses to allow people to access the Internet. I suppose I could have found a solution for that, but inasmuch as I have a hotspot with me at all times anyway, it was usually not a problem.
Also, don’t cry for me, as I still have a Windows laptop (a Dell XPS 13) and otherwise don’t mind looking around to see what’s new and exciting in the Chromebook world. There are a lot of very excellent Chromebooks these days, and at the moment the only hard line I have for one is that it needs to have a 3:2 screen, which I find easier to write on than a 16:9 screen (The Pixelbook Go has a 16:9 screen, for everyone about to suggest one of those to me). I’m not in a rush to replace the Pixelbook, but I do like Chromebooks enough that I will nevertheless eventually get around to it.
So: Farewell, Pixelbook, you were a pretty great little laptop. Off you go to computer Valhalla.
— JS
Not to force you to continue with this relationship, but if you want to go the extra kilometer, take a flashlight (and magnifying specs?) and check the magnetic charging port. If you’re like me, you might have an old staple that got sucked into the port and now blocks you from recharging.
Chromebooks actually time out after five years. I bought my son a Chromebook after his successful Kindergarten campaign (top marks) and that was five years ago this upcoming June. A few weeks ago he got a notice from Google that the Chromebook was going off-support and would no longer work after the date we initialized it five years ago. This is the same thing that will happen to my school’s first batch of Chromebooks in a few months.
Scalzi, looking forward to your new Chromebook! I bought one that I used for simple web surfing and music streaming, and really liked it – if I didn’t edit video, I’d have kept it and not gotten a M1 Pro Macbook….
Yeah our Chrome book has been giving us pop-ups lately saying it’ll be END OF LIFE around June this year. Not sure what we’ll do since we use it so infrequently.
I wouldn’t mind giving it a look and attempting to repair it. I’ve got some general electronics diagnostic background, but not specifically chromebook.