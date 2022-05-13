This Cat Represents Where My Brain Is At This Friday Afternoon
Posted on May 13, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 9 Comments
Seriously, I could so totally take a nap right now. Maybe I will!
But before I do, a reminder to people in and around Chicago that I am taking part in the American Writer’s Festival this this weekend, specifically on Sunday, where I will be interviewed by my friend and noted SF/F editor Michi Trota. We’ll talk about The Kaiju Preservation Society, writing, and other cool stuff. The festival is free, so make time in your schedule for it.
Yup, that’s it. Enjoy the rest of your Friday, folks, and the weekend as well.
— JS
I took one this afternoon. Alas, it did not help. Good luck with yours!
Good luck with your nap.
I may nap now. PT just finished with me. I am sore from yesterday – 63′ then 50′ walking with a walker in the PT room. My cats are taking turns sleeping in my recliner at home. I’m eager to get home to them.
I’ll be taking part in my daughter’s graduation dinner. And napping.
I won’t be able to attend on Sunday, unfortunately, but I can’t help but wonder: are you in the Cultural Center? Aka, the old Chicago Public Library? Because that is one seriously lovely venue . . . hope everyone has a great time!
I just logged out of my work computer for a whole week of vacation, and napping is high on my To-Do list.
Hope your event is both loads of fun and very well attended, Mr. Scalzi; safe travels!
Did you ever make it home, or did you spend your birthday hanging around an airline terminal?
Cat? Or skunk?
Where your brain is AT??? And that ladies and gentlemen is our lesson for the day on why we need editors.
The problem inherent in being a cat parent is an inevitable slide into cat-like behavior. First it just happens, then it seems like higher wisdom and you embrace it. I include in the list of cat traits an often nonsensical system of politeness and rules of interaction which is both rigid and delightfully contradictory. The many daily naps go without saying. A favorite of mine is the required subtle torment of those who do not like you. But naps are a close second. After all, you’ll be old some day, best practice the nap thing now so you can get good at it by the time you need it.