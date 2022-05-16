Whatever News: The Return of Athena

Posted on May 16, 2022    Posted by      22 Comments

Athena Scalzi! Picture taken today.

A housekeeping note that makes me pretty happy: Athena is coming returning to the regular rotation here at Whatever, for the summer at least. You can expect more of her particular brand of writing, with reviews of products and entertainment, personal essays and various other things she’s thinking about and wants to share. You know, whatever’s on her mind.

I’m happy about this because aside from making sure there’s new and interesting writing here, as a reader I enjoy her writing. Yes, I’m biased. Also, it’s good stuff independent of my bias. I know many of you were also wondering if she’d pop up again here; now you know. As noted, right now it’s for the summer, and after that we’ll see where things take us.

Seeing that Athena is returning on a regular basis, we’ll once again be posting our byline photos for our individual posts, just to be clear who is writing what. The exceptions to this will be Big Idea and New Books/ARCs posts, and very brief posts (one paragraph or less) where it doesn’t make sense to add those pictures in. With the super-short posts, we’ll add our initials at the bottom (and as always our actual names will populate up at top).

Welcome back, Athena! It’s good to have you back.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

22 Comments on “Whatever News: The Return of Athena”

  1. Will this mean the return of snack box reviews? I hope so they were fun to read.

  2. I am eager to see Athena’s current thoughts on many things. Welcome back, Athena!

  4. Someone was talking about Mochi the other day, and my wife and I start discussing Athena’s snack box reviews, so good deal.

  9. Yeah
    Very happy to hear that Athena will be back writing for a time and I am looking forward to it

  12. Is it weird of me to think it’d be delightful if Athena someday wrote a series of novels that started with Young Woman’s War?

    Bonus points if it was in no way science fiction…

    reinharden

  13. Yay! I love Athena’s writing (especially personal essays). So happy to have her back in my feed.

  15. Thanks for the unalloyed good news. I look forward to Athena’s return to Whatever.

  16. I’m glad Athena is back. I’m looking forward to whatever it is she has to say, I think that’s because she has a ‘voice’ that resonates.

  17. Welcome back Athena! Looking forward to what you choose to share with us.

  19. That’s great news! I’ve missed Athens’s posts, and look forward to seeing them again.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, contributor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
May 2022
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Whatwitter
Athena’s Whatwitter
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: