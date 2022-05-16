Whatever News: The Return of Athena
Posted on May 16, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 22 Comments
A housekeeping note that makes me pretty happy: Athena is coming returning to the regular rotation here at Whatever, for the summer at least. You can expect more of her particular brand of writing, with reviews of products and entertainment, personal essays and various other things she’s thinking about and wants to share. You know, whatever’s on her mind.
I’m happy about this because aside from making sure there’s new and interesting writing here, as a reader I enjoy her writing. Yes, I’m biased. Also, it’s good stuff independent of my bias. I know many of you were also wondering if she’d pop up again here; now you know. As noted, right now it’s for the summer, and after that we’ll see where things take us.
Seeing that Athena is returning on a regular basis, we’ll once again be posting our byline photos for our individual posts, just to be clear who is writing what. The exceptions to this will be Big Idea and New Books/ARCs posts, and very brief posts (one paragraph or less) where it doesn’t make sense to add those pictures in. With the super-short posts, we’ll add our initials at the bottom (and as always our actual names will populate up at top).
Welcome back, Athena! It’s good to have you back.
— JS
Will this mean the return of snack box reviews? I hope so they were fun to read.
I am eager to see Athena’s current thoughts on many things. Welcome back, Athena!
Welcome back Athena
Someone was talking about Mochi the other day, and my wife and I start discussing Athena’s snack box reviews, so good deal.
@Glennis: My thought exactly!
Cuing the Anthem of the United Colonies of Kobol…
Not usually a fan of nepotism, but there are clear exceptions! :-)
Woohoo!
Yeah
Very happy to hear that Athena will be back writing for a time and I am looking forward to it
Woo hoo! Welcome back!
Add me to looking forward to snack box reviews! Welcome back!
Is it weird of me to think it’d be delightful if Athena someday wrote a series of novels that started with Young Woman’s War?
Bonus points if it was in no way science fiction…
reinharden
Yay! I love Athena’s writing (especially personal essays). So happy to have her back in my feed.
Yay! I’ve missed Athena’s snack reviews most of all.
Thanks for the unalloyed good news. I look forward to Athena’s return to Whatever.
I’m glad Athena is back. I’m looking forward to whatever it is she has to say, I think that’s because she has a ‘voice’ that resonates.
Welcome back Athena! Looking forward to what you choose to share with us.
Good to see her back! I hope she does the Sakuraco reviews again. Hers are much more fun to read than mine.
That’s great news! I’ve missed Athens’s posts, and look forward to seeing them again.
Yay Athena, welcome back!
Yay!
Cool!