And We’re Back

Hello, everyone! Thank you all so much for the warm welcome back to the site! I am thrilled to be back (even if I don’t act that way at the staff meetings). I was excited to begin with, but all your kind comments have really made me look forward to being on the blog this summer! I truly appreciate each and every one of you.

In fact, I’d like to address a few comments in particular, starting with everyone that asked about my snack box reviews. As much as I loved Sakuraco and thoroughly enjoyed each box over the past year, I decided that one year was long enough and unsubscribed from them back in March. I found that there are only so many different types of authentic Japanese tea time snacks to be had, and I feel that I have certainly had plenty for the time being.

However, because so many people seem to like the snack boxes post (and because I myself love snacks), I have decided to try a new snack box for the summer! Which one will it be? Stay tuned and find out!

Aside from snack box reviews, I will also be doing my usual variety of entertainment and product reviews, as well as personal essays, and basically whatever else I feel like talking about. I will say I do have a few special ideas up my sleeve for this summer, but I shan’t reveal too much just yet.

I also wanted to take this time to mention that I was so excited to meet so many of y’all on the JoCo cruise back in March. Meeting you fine folks in person was really awesome, and as always I am genuinely grateful for your readership and overall kindness.

So, thanks for being here with me as I get back into the swing of things. I hope you enjoy all that is to come. I know I will!

-AMS