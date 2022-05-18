Here, Have a Full-Episode Sneak Preview of the New Season of Love Death and Robots
Posted on May 18, 2022 Posted by John Scalzi 17 Comments
How long will this be up? Who knows! Enjoy it while you can. Also, I wrote this.
— JS
I love this series so much that I will actually skip this preview. I want to sit and watch a few at a time and just enjoy the heck out of it.
So happy you wrote an installment. Love the work of you and all the writers… and artists and… Ha, I just love the darn series and all involved. ;-)
Humans are truly the worst, but this was the best thing I’ve seen all day.
Congratulations on another winner.
It must be quite a rush seeing something you wrote turned into an episode like this.
Thanks!!!
Hah! I love it!
Brilliant!!
Very well done. And I remember the warm fuzzy feeling when I first read it. I loved it then, I love it now.
I’m sure you are proud of your work and how it ignited thoughts and ideas in so many talented people. I’m just curious how do you reconcile the inevitable dissonance between your mental image while you wrote it and this take on your words? Also, how deeply were you involved in the process?
::SPOILER ALERT::
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
I knew it would be a cat.
You Sir, you have a tremendous command of the obvious. Nicely done!
Just watched it! The “Why-key-pedia” line cracked me up!
I KNEW it would be cats who survived!!
…only SLIGHTLY jealous
now if you’ll excuse me there’s a nine dollar box of Chex cereal waiting for me… which I will now eat at a single seating as way of managing my jealousy
SIGH…
tried to indicate snark… but Emojies vanished
Good to know that Netflix funded a third season of Love Death & Robots. Lately I don’t understand what their strategy is, since it seems to be “never stick behind a series to let it develop over time and gain a following”.
Perfect ending.
That was a fun way to brighten up my morning. Thanks!
Reminded me of watching Last Man On Earth.
I also figured it’d be a cat who survived.
Was the cat drinking some kind of milkarita?